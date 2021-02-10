UMA, the UK based business specialising in space management is delighted to launch its Workplace Pro application with Cisco Webex, designed to integrate with your Cisco Webex Room Devices.

Fresh from showing the solution as a Silver sponsor at Webex one, Cisco's Global Collaboration event, UMA Workplace Pro has been awarded the Cisco Webex Compatible certification, in the 'Room Booking' Category. UMA Workplace Pro Provides an end-to-end Room licence for booking rooms on the new Cisco Webex Room Navigator, available (Q2/CY21). It allows Cisco users to use the Webex Teams Bot and Webex Device sensors to automate booking and releasing Rooms with no shows.

The UMA Workplace pro application also enables the booking of space using Natural Language Programming (NLP), so you find the right room for your meeting, you can even add colleagues to your meetings in the same way. Using the Cisco Webex people count feature UMA Workplace Pro calculates the room's occupancy, cross-referencing the capacity data from O365 for that room.

Data is then displayed and presented on the Webex Navigator Devices and the UMA Workplace Pro Vision dashboard, providing vital workplace intelligence, including Room analytics and real-time occupancy.

"UMA is immensely proud to be part of the Webex program, and we cannot wait to continue developing our platform with new exciting features throughout 2021", said CEO Stephen Milner.

You can find out more about the UMA integration here:

https://stephen-milner1.medium.com/experience-uma-workplace-pro-with-cisco-webex-2e3a174500e7

About UMA

UMA is a Prop-Tech business from Halifax UK with office locations in Washington DC, London and Belfast. Built-in response to the need for workplaces to digitally transform and improve user experiences. UMA Uses a Human-centred design approach while providing insights to reduce real estate costs and drive operational efficiency using its technology for superior and enhanced business intelligence.

Contacts:

Stephen Milner

info@askuma.ai

+44 020 4519 1548

www.askuma.ai