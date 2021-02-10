Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR)(ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, has obtained positive assessments from independent players specializing in extra-financial ratings, validating its environmental and social strategy.

Ever since its creation, Hoffmann Green's goal has been to decarbonize the construction sector by producing and marketing clinker-free low-carbon cement whose carbon footprint is five times lower that of traditional cement. In 2020, Hoffmann Green formalized a global CSR approach and has now obtained a number of positive assessments that illustrate the Company's commitment in this respect.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "CSR-related issues are at the very heart of Hoffmann Green's raison d'être, which is to decarbonize the construction sector. We are very proud to see that our commitment to sustainable development is being rewarded by positive assessments from both domestic and international players. We will continue our efforts to maintain this impactful approach's momentum and thus work to deploy our global low-carbon strategy: reduce, avoid and offset our emissions!

Undertaking of a Scope 3 carbon assessment and high rating obtained in the ACT database

Bilan Carbone scope 3 allows Hoffmann Green, on the strength of the Net Zero Initiative database developed by the Carbone 4 consulting firm, to initiate an approach assessing its contribution to 2050 carbon neutrality. This approach was launched last year on the basis of 2019 data, incorporating a scope that includes direct emissions (scope 1), indirect emissions associated with energy consumption (scope 2) and emissions incurred by the company's activity (scope 3): capital assets, inputs, purchases of raw materials, services or other products, employees' travel, upstream and downstream transport of goods. To date, greenhouse gas emissions associated with 2019 activity total 2,400 metric tons of CO2 equivalent, with 99% of emissions coming within scope 3. The weight of direct and indirect carbon emissions (scopes 1 and 2) is lower than the reduction in emissions resulting from the use of Hoffmann Green cement instead of traditional cement. Expanding to emissions associated with scope 3 and notably the incorporation of capital assets, inputs and upstream and downstream freight represent sources of additional reductions in Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' impact. Hoffmann Green is one of the first cement manufacturers to produce and publish its carbon assessment undertaken on all three scopes.

At the same time, in a spirit of transparency and in order to have an accurate assessment of the impact of its activity, Hoffmann Green has committed to following the ACT (Assessing low Carbon Transition) approach, an initiative developed by ADEME (the French agency for ecological transition) and the Carbon Disclosure Project to assess companies' climate strategies. Hoffmann Green has obtained a rating of 13A+, one of the highest ratings in the ACT database, reflecting the pertinence of its business model. The average rating obtained by cement companies participating in the ACT pilot program in 2020 in France was 9B+.

Integration in Ethifinance's Gaïa-Index and a Sustainalytics rating highlighting CSR performances

The Company's ESG (Environment, Social Governance) performances have been assessed by two independent players specializing in extra-financial ratings. Hoffmann Green has thus received a rating of 54 from consulting agency Ethifinance, up three points on last year. This assessment puts the Company in 131st place in Gaïa Rating's ESG 230 panel and in 23rd place out of 78 companies in the panel with revenue of less than 150 million euros. The Company has also received a rating of 20.8 from international ratings agency Sustainalytics, putting it in 3rd place of the 115 companies assessed that produce building materials.

A committed approach with Reforest'Action

In order to support projects aimed at restoring the environment and protecting biodiversity, Hoffmann Green is involved in a reforestation action in France in association with Reforest'Action. During the 2019-2020 season, Hoffmann Green thus planted 10,000 trees in the Occitanie region of southern France, which will enable 1,500 metric tons of CO2 to be stored in 30 years. This approach is fully in line with the Group's DNA and is a practical addition to its low-carbon strategy.

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative

clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

