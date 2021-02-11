Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor 12!? Nach starkem Auftakt: Heute Abend wird es richtig ernst…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJCT ISIN: FR0014000MR3 Ticker-Symbol: ESF0 
Tradegate
10.02.21
21:15 Uhr
79,40 Euro
-0,71
-0,89 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,9679,4010.02.
79,0179,4010.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE79,40-0,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.