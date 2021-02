Tranche 1 of 2



* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 21 April 2021

* Ex-date: 22 April 2021

* Record date: 23 April 2021

* Payment date: On or about 3 May 2021

* Date of approval: 21 April 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.