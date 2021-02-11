Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.: Achieve Life Sciences to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference on February 16, 2021

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that it will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference, which is being held virtually on February 16th - 19th, 2021.

Mr. John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer of Achieve Life Sciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th at 12:30 p.m. EST, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. For registration information and meeting requests please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland conference is a virtual event showcasing 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.1,2 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2

Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

