AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. (AST PCS) announces new sales offices in Dublin, Ireland and Tel Aviv, Israel. In both cases, experienced industry professionals are taking a leadership role. Avivit Ben-Avi, previously worked with law firms in Israel and Client Relations Director at Nasdaq Private Market, leads the Israel office. Maoiliosa O'Culachain, formerly Ireland Market Advisor with Nasdaq and non-Executive Director of various European start-ups, leads the European sales office based in Dublin.

AST PCS is the Silicon Valley-based unit of ownership data management leader AST. Astrella is a global cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform bringing together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. Astrella is built with an open API-based ecosystem to quickly engage with leading private investment firms, valuation providers, equity compensation services, liquidity solutions funds, and wealth managers.

Head of Astrella New Business and Partnerships, Paul Arens states, "Astrella supports global venture-backed and private equity-owned companies using any currency. We built the platform with the intent to support companies worldwide. As the first truly global private company ownership tracking system, we are thrilled to have two industry leaders join our growing team and represent us in the two fastest-growing regions. I look forward to supporting our growing international client base, now with companies in 11 countries."

Adds Avivit Ben-Avi, "Astrella is designed for any size start-up looking to grow and manage the changes in their capital structure. I believe the system will be well-accepted here in Israel and working closely with Maoiliosa and Paul, support European companies as well."

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an AST affiliate and focuses on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans, and connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow and provide access to investors, advisors, and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

