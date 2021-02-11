AVer Europe, an award-winning provider of education technology solutions and video collaboration solutions, announced today the VC520 Pro enterprise-grade video conference solution is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. With its high-quality camera and full-duplex speakerphone, the VC520 Pro results in crisp audio for an outstanding collaboration experience that works seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Designed with medium to large conference rooms in mind, the VC520 Pro features a high-quality 1080p HD camera with 18X total zoom, and up to 100 presets. Video calls are easier than ever with the VC520 Pro's innovative features like SmartFrame Technology, Sony True WDR, and IP-based management. Participants can effectively capture audio throughout the entire room with the VC520 Pro's full-duplex speakerphone with echo cancellation. The VC520 Pro's speakerphone's touch controls allow easy muting and volume control for the perfect audio experience. No need to crowd everyone around one speakerphone; now, users can daisy-chain an additional speakerphone that covers up to a 30ft range.

"The VC520 Pro conferencing system offers seamless, high-quality collaboration solutions to a boardroom, classroom or meeting space of any size," said Rene Buhay, VP Sales Marketing for AVer Europe. "This Microsoft Certification provides resilience and a high-quality conferencing experience for organisations wherever their employees are based."

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, said, "Microsoft Teams customers are deploying Teams in all sizes of conference rooms. We are pleased to add the AVer's VC520 Pro video conferencing solution to our portfolio of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams for medium and large meeting rooms and offer a robust collaboration experience for all participants."

The AVer VB342+, CAM540, CAM520 Pro, and CAM520 Pro (PoE) are also certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. For more information about AVer video conference solutions, visit www.avereurope.com.

