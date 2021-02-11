B-roll and other materials including images will also be made available on Red Robots MediaGRAB: https://mediagrab.press/presskit/Xposure

5 th Edition of Xposure photography festival opens Wednesday 10 th February in Sharjah, UAE with 1588 photos taken by more than 400 photographers in 54 different exhibits

Edition of Xposure photography festival opens Wednesday 10 February in Sharjah, UAE with 1588 photos taken by more than 400 photographers in 54 different exhibits 45% of UAE population are now vaccinated (second only to Israel) allowing public and cultural events to restart

Special measures taken by organizers to minimize risks including PCR testing, temperature testing, distancing and limits on attendance

The Xposure 2021 platform will have 21 interactive panel discussions that will see the participation of celebrated more than 53 photographer experts and leading photography companies

36 different photography workshops and specialized courses will deliver the latest know-how of photography techniques

''HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said: "The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority's recognition of the festival's commitment and protocols that seek to offer a safe environment, We hope that the emphasis placed on the subject by NECDMA will encourage visitors, guests and the management to play their respective roles in ensuring an exceptional edition of Xposure that will have a positive impact on photographers, artists and journalists worldwide. Compliance will also help us push our efforts towards winning over this pandemic and getting life back to normal."

