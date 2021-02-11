Reece Mennie, an Award Winning Entrepreneur, Used Lockdown to Create New Businesses to Give Back to His Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Though the pandemic has been hard on all of us, some people have been able to make the best of these hard times by using the lockdown as a time to brainstorm, generate new ideas and be creative. This is exactly what Reece Mennie did at the height of pandemic. Already an experienced entrepreneur, he used this time to develop his business further.

"Having successfully built multiple brands from start-up phase to multimillion-pound business empires, I utilized the recent lockdown period to evaluate my existing business interests and develop new ways of giving back to the wider business community," Reece explains.

Reece was already accelerating in the world of business and owned two companies in the investment and property development space. He knew that he could do more however and launched his numerous businesses meant and designed specifically to help people get through these difficult times.

"I am the CEO of both award-winning alternative investment introducing firm, Hunter Jones, set up in 2013, and professional property development company HJ Collection. I have extensive experience in sourcing, developing, introducing and raising capital for lucrative property developments UK and worldwide. As a result of the lockdown, I launched digital marketing agency, Bigas Marketing, to help businesses and brands develop successful cost-effective marketing strategies with a strong ROI; together with the launch of a new boxing academy and gym, the Dennis & Dyer Boxing Academy, who are dedicated to helping grow the next generation of UK hailing professional boxers, whilst also being a hub for the local community, helping members reach peak performance in their mental and physical health," Reece states.

It is evident from all of his work that Reece has a knack for entrepreneurship, which he gained by watching his father growing up. Also an entrepreneur, he inspired Reece to become a part of the industry himself.

"Growing up, I was always looking up to my father who owned his own business, so I'd say an entrepreneurial flair and mindset was instilled in me from a young age. I always knew a conventional 9 to 5 career wasn't going to be for me, and I wanted to be able to make a change and provide a service and solution to consumers. I'd now consider myself a serial investor and entrepreneur with an unrivaled expertise in the UK alternative property investment sector," Reece recounts.

What makes Reece an incredibly talented entrepreneur, however, is his ability to adapt to the scenarios around him. Many industries had to shut down due to the onset of the pandemic. Reece, on the other hand, was able to take this obstacle in stride and continue working and growing along with the help of his amazing team.

"We're always encountering challenges in this business, but it's about how you respond to them and prevent them from occurring next time round. Challenges are seen as an opportunity to prove yourself and learn from them, and I'm always willing to learn to keep myself ahead. Unique is a very understated word for 2020. Last year was like no other, and we have had to learn to adapt to the new way of living and working it has presented to us. Although it has been unprecedented and challenging, I have been lucky enough to have a great team around now, so we have met and overcome every difficulty and bit of adversity with confidence and professionalism," Reece comments.

With so much going on for him in 2020, you can bet that Reece has even bigger things planned for 2021. He details some of them below:

"Our goals for 2021 will be to keep pushing on with our developments and bringing high specification, affordable living to the areas we develop in. We currently have a few developments highlighted to move onto in the pipeline for the first quarter of next year which is a very exciting prospect for us and will look to continue growing and taking advantage of a lot of opportunities upcoming. I'm sure it will be an exciting year for all businesses to bounce back and get back to their best," Reece says.

