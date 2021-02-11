Aqualung Therapeutics: eNAMPT, the Inflammation-Regulatory Protein Specifically Targeted by Aqualung Therapeutic's Monoclonal Antibody ALT-100, is now Tightly Linked to Outcomes in COVID-19 Infected Patients

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Several recent publications have now highlighted the involvement of extracellular nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (eNAMPT) in the pathobiology of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In a comprehensive report published in the high impact journal CELL, of over 5,000 proteins identified as perturbed in COVID-19 patients who did not survive their illness compared to controls, NAMPT expression was linked to life-threatening multi-organ injuries via participation in multiple inflammatory signaling pathways. These findings are in synchrony with another recent publication in the journal TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH which highlighted the role of eNAMPT as a damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) and a master regulator of systemic inflammation, including patients with COVID-19 infection. Additional recent publications support the scientific thesis that eNAMPT is highly expressed in vital organs of patients who have succumbed to COVID-19-induced ARDS, especially those with comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

"Aqualung has been laser-focused on pursuing treatments for the unremitting inflammation associated with ARDS and ventilator-induced lung injury and have successfully identified eNAMPT as a highly-druggable target in ARDS, as it is a master regulator of highly harmful inflammatory protein pathways. We are fortunate to have made tremendous progress in developing a therapeutic drug to neutralize eNAMPT and dampen lung and systemic inflammation. The recent flurry of publications in CELL and Translational Research among others, provide enhanced rationale for targeting eNAMPT, especially for patients with severe COVID-19 induced ARDS," states Joe GN Garcia MD, CEO and founder of Aqualung Therapeutics. The company has published compelling human and preclinical studies highlighting eNAMPT as a viable inflammatory target, and whose neutralization dramatically attenuates harmful inflammatory responses in ARDS/ventilator-induced lung injury as well as other unmet inflammatory conditions. Aqualung continues to advance their lead therapeutic ALT-100 mAb with ongoing pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies, along with initiation of manufacturing of ALT-100 mAb.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early-stage biotech company developing the anti-inflammatory Next Gen platform, eNamptor which targets nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) as an attractive inflammatory target. eNamptor is comprised of: i) a humanized eNAMPT-neutralizing monoclonal antibody (ALT-100 mAb); ii) eNAMPT-Plex, a plasma-based biomarker panel including eNAMPT which predicts mortality; and iii) NAMPT-Gene, a genotyping assay that identifies individuals at increased risk for death from unchecked inflammation. Founded in 2016 and led by a physician scientist, Aqualung's mission is to provide inflammation-reducing therapeutic strategies that address the serious unmet medical needs of patients suffering from lung and systemic inflammatory conditions such as ARDS, ventilator- and radiation-induced lung injury, chorioamnionitis, prostate cancer, pulmonary hypertension, and both pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis (NASH). For additional information about the company, please visit www.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

