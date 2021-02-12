

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2020 declined to 3.56 billion euros or 6.34 euros per share from 3.75 billion euros or 6.66 euros per share in the previous year.



Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, 7.30 euros compared to 7.74 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit decreased by 6.1% to 5.21 billion euros, from the prior year.



Annual group sales were to 27.99 billion euros, down 6.3% from last year. On a Like-for-like basis, group sales were down 4.1%.



The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the shareholders' Annual General Meeting of 20 April 2021 a dividend of 4.00 euros per share, an increase of 3.9% compared with the dividend paid in 2020. The dividend will be paid on 29 April 2020.



