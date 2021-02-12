Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces a Formal Update Regarding its Two Anticipated Spin-Off's

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GTVH) announces an update to the anticipated spin-off of Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services. Additionally, management has been in direct communication with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and has received full guidance regarding the previously released Ex-Dividend Date and the submittal process.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has assigned Golden Triangle Ventures an analyst that will assist the process for the company's notification of spinning off Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services. In addition to the details as to how the company's declared Ex-Dividend Date will need to be formally disclosed, the analyst has provided the full list of requirements needed to submit for the notice to FINRA on both spin-offs. As previously announced, the company has declared an Ex-Dividend date of February 15th, 2021. Without previous notice, management was unaware that Monday, February 15, 2021 landed on a stock market holiday. Due to this minor error, the Board of Directors has elected to change its declared Ex-Dividend Date to Friday, February 19, 2021. Management will immediately notify FINRA of this newly declared Ex-Dividend date of Friday, February 19, 2021, and the company will be submitting all the required and necessary documentation in order to formally submit its official notice to FINRA. This corporate action will appear on the FINRA Daily List upon approval of the documentation submitted.

At the end of trading on Friday, February 19, 2021, all shareholders of record will receive a 1:1 restricted share dividend in each of the new entities, if and when the Form 10 filings become effective. The Board of Directors has elected to issue the proposed dividend in restricted stock due to the overall nature of its business goals and to preserve the ability to grow each of the core businesses. This decision was made, collectively, in the best interest of the company shareholders as it provides each new entity the ability to grow and evolve their business without the potential pressure of its shareholders exiting immediately. The Board of Directors believes that this decision will ultimately benefit every shareholder, the company, and its overall strategy of execution to ensure the ability to successfully achieve their outlined goals..

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, stated, "We are very happy to understand the exact path our company needs to take in order to notify FINRA and submit our filings in anticipation of our two company spin-offs. This has been a learning experience from day one and we are now on track to achieve the goals we set out to accomplish. All decisions we make internally will always have our company and shareholders best interest at heart. I am so confident in the future of our business and our ability to deliver an ultimate success for everyone involved."

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website,www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter:@waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3430 East Russell Road

Suite 301-18

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629448/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Announces-a-Formal-Update-Regarding-its-Two-Anticipated-Spin-Offs