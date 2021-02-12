IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Starting Strong In 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (OTCPINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, provided the following round-up of recent developments and news coverage:

IDW Publishes THE MARVEL ART OF THE BROTHERS HILDEBRANDT, a Celebration of Super Hero Illustration

Fans of classic fantasy illustration and Marvel's most iconic characters are in for a one-of-a-kind treat with The Marvel Art of the Brothers Hildebrandt, a deluxe, oversized art book featuring hundreds of paintings and sketches by legendary illustrators Greg and Tim Hildebrandt. This 284-page, full-color hardcover will be available for purchase from IDW Publishing beginning February 23, 2021.

CANTO Series Renewed Through 2022

The critically acclaimed IDW Publishing series, Canto, the clockwork knight, co-created by writer David M. Booher and artist Drew Zucker, has been renewed for three all-new series slated for 2021-2022!

Canto & the City of Giants, a three-issue miniseries (April 2021). Written by Booher and featuring guest artist Sebastián Piriz (Disaster, Inc.) with incentive covers by Zucker and Martin Simmonds (Department of Truth, Dying Is Easy).

a three-issue miniseries (April 2021). Written by Booher and featuring guest artist Sebastián Piriz (Disaster, Inc.) with incentive covers by Zucker and Martin Simmonds (Department of Truth, Dying Is Easy). Canto III: Lionhearted , a six-issue series (Mid-2021). Booher and Zucker reteam with colorist Vittorio Astone and lettering studio Andworld Design for Canto III and IV (below)

, a six-issue series (Mid-2021). Booher and Zucker reteam with colorist Vittorio Astone and lettering studio Andworld Design for Canto III and IV (below) Canto IV: A Place Like Home, the six-issue finale (planned for 2022).

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT, a Behind-the-Scenes Look at 2020's Smash Comic Book Hit

The debut issue of the epic TMNT miniseries, The Last Ronin, took comic fandom by storm in 2020. Now, IDW invites fans to a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this instant classic with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 Director's Cut, due to hit stores in March 2021.

The sumptuous book features never-before-seen layouts from Kevin Eastman, story notes that date back decades, character designs, script pages, and much more. The Director's Cut delves deep into the lore of The Last Ronin's future New York City, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. This 64-page special issue is a must-have for any TMNT aficionado who wants to discover the story behind the story!

Wynonna Earp Ends Four-Season Run on SYFY

SYFY, distributor of the award-winning supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith, announced that the back half of Season 4 will be the final episodes of the award-winning supernatural Western series. The final six episodes will begin airing at 10 p.m. E.T./P.T., on March 5th.

"We are so proud of Wynonna Earp and everyone involved with the show," commented Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW Media. "We are grateful to Syfy for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily's incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four-season journey a true honor."

MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS:

Superheroes and Trailblazers: Black Comic Book Artists, Rediscovered by Helene Stapinski in The New York Times. Professor Foster, who has taught and lectured internationally about some of the artists in 'Invisible Men,' lauded Mr. Quattro for taking the subjects to a new level. "This book is a treasure to me," he said. "It's one thing to turn the light on in a darkened room, but Ken went to each room in the house and turned on every light. The whole house has that aura."

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books in PW.com. Eighteen African American comics creators receive overdue hero treatment in this collection that documents their essential roles in the rise of graphic pulp literature within the struggle for Black equality in postwar America. Quattro (who blogs at The Comics Detective) skillfully compiles comprehensive profiles of each creator with excerpts of their work in a variety of genres.

IDW Publishing Partners with Smithsonian to Produce Coloring Books by Michael James Rocha in San Diego Union-Tribune. "Coloring books are a unique format that allows for exciting artistic exploration of any topic," said editor Justin Eisinger, who works with IDW. "Pairing artists with experts from the Smithsonian's museums allows us to create rich, immersive art for readers of all ages to color while learning about a variety of subjects."

Chained to the Grave: Level, Eschenbach & Sherron Unleash IDW's Supernatural Western by Daniel McMahon in CBR.com. "Generally, I'm attracted to anything supernatural or things that 'could be' supernatural. It typically makes its way into everything I do in some way or another. Ghosts, magic, gods, etc. Not to mention, a cowboy/outlaw who is back from the dead with scores to settle is just kinda rad. It seemed to be a great starting point. Then what spun out from there was so fun and exciting when we started creating the rules of the world of Chained it all just felt so natural. Hard to not be attracted to that!"

Culturally Significant Comics -- Usagi Yojimbo series creator Stan Sakai brings his heritage to the page by Terra Dankowski in American Libraries. Award-winning cartoonist Stan Sakai has been telling the story of the same 17th-century fictional rabbit samurai, Miyamoto Usagi, for 35 years with just ink and paper-and he wouldn't have it any other way. "Once I started drawing [the comic book series] Usagi Yojimbo, I fell in love with the character," he told viewers at the Gaming and Graphic Novel stage during the American Library Association's Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits Virtual on January 22. "I love what I do," the featured speaker said.

Ezra Rosensaft of IDW: 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO by Candice Georgiadis in Authority Magazine. "There's still so much to work through, but these obstacles are what I am most thankful for. I'd much rather be humbled in the face of adversity than continue being comfortable and complacent."

