Lobe Sciences Ltd., (OTC Pink: GTSIF), a growth-oriented research, technology & services company that provides financial, management, IP and branding support to businesses, which focuses on the development of psilocybin-based therapeutics for mental health applications, was recently the focus of coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. Lobe Sciences is carving out a significant space in the burgeoning psychedelic drug therapies industry, which is quickly becoming a strong investment sector due to the prevalence of mental health concerns, which have been increasing as a result of the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

Highlighted in the SmallCapsDaily reporting, is the unique company overview and the core offerings of Lobe Sciences. The Vancouver-based life sciences company is focused on the development of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Additionally, Lobe is working towards creating devices and improved delivery mechanisms for the efficient application of medications. Lobe has intellectual property and has strategically acquired brands related to the psychedelic drug therapy industry, which can lead to lucrative licensing and partnerships. Furthermore, the company generates income through leasing offices and production spaces for cannabis processors and retailers.

Lobe Sciences has a preclinical research study in process, using psilocybin and N-Acetylcysteine ("NAC"), and is also working on patents associated with the combination of MDMA and NAC. Lobe has partnered with the scientists at University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine under the leadership of Michael E. Hoffer, M.D., professor of otolaryngology and neurological surgery on these research studies.

The SmallCapsDaily coverage of Lobe Sciences proves to be a comprehensive exploration of the company's unique IP assets, its positioning within the industry and the opportunity Lobe represents to stakeholders monitoring changes within the psychedelic medicine, drug therapy and drug delivery industries.

Key Takeaways from the SmallCapsDaily article featuring Lobe Sciences Ltd.:

Lobe's preclinical research study used psilocybin (commonly known as Magic Mushrooms) and N-Acetylcysteine ("NAC") for the treatment of mTBIs including various forms of concussion as well as PTSD. NAC is a dietary supplement derived from the amino acid L-cysteine that has strong applications as an antioxidant for reduction of DNA damage, as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose, and for its liver-protective properties and to support a healthy functioning of the immune system.

Lobe is developing a nasal mist transducer device that can directly deliver the medication to through the nose. This device may also be used with a virtual reality headset to augment the effect of psychedelic drug therapies. Lobe is building this technology with Visionworks Engineering.

Lobe's psychedelic drug therapies have numerous applications, including PTSD and mTBI. The PTSD therapeutics market is expected reach a market size of $10.7 billion and mTBI market is expected to reach $156.8 billion by 2024.

For more insight into Lobe Sciences Ltd., and to continue reading the Small Caps Daily featured article, please click here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/lobe-sciences-a-hidden-gem-in-the-psychedelics-research-space/

