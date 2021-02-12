Campaign Writer: Lusha, a Zoominfo B2B Competitor, Just Raised $40 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The business-to-business contact finding data industry just received a sizable investment this week from private equity investment firm PSG. Lusha, a leading competitor of Zoominfo and Swordfish AI, was the beneficiary of $40 million in funding to further accelerate growth of their B2B sales platform that helps sales and recruiting professionals find the email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other direct contact information of key decision-makers.

Sales Development Representative (SDR) reaching out to a sales prospect by phone and email. 123rf.com / Goodluz.

Lusha Overview: B2B Contact Information

Lusha (lusha.com) allows sales professionals and recruiters to enrich their existing B2B prospecting databases or add to them with new sales lead contacts. The Lusha Google Chrome extension enriches business and personal social media profiles for the purpose of verification in establishing trust and works with LinkedIn and Salesforce.

Lusha's mission is B2B data you can trust. They believe great businesses strive when built on the foundation of reliable and accessible data, and they are building a solution that empowers organizations to do just that. Database coverage for Lusha is made up of over 100,000,000 business pro?les, 60,000,000 decision-makers' email addresses, 50,000,000 decision-makers direct dials, and 15,000,000 full company profiles.

Lusha was co-founded in 2016 by Yoni Tserruya and Assaf Eisenstein, with corporate headquarters located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Lusha Receives $40 Million in Private Equity Funding

As reported by VentureBeat, Lusha raised $40 million in capital from PSG. PSG partners with software companies that are ready to step on the accelerator when they have reached an inflection point through demonstrated product-market fit, rapid organic growth, and customer focus.

To date, PSG has made over 65 investments and 275 add-on acquisitions. PSG was incubated at Providence Equity Partners, a premier private equity investment firm with approximately $44 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

Top Lusha Competitors: Zoominfo and Swordfish AI

The closest Lusha alternatives are Zoominfo and Swordfish AI. All three companies are competitors in the same space, and all provide varying levels of personal and business contact information, including email addresses, direct telephone numbers, cell / mobile phone numbers, and other prospect contact information.

"This is great news for all of our companies in the B2B data industry. The fact that Wall Street took notice of Zoominfo with their successful $17B IPO in 2020, and now in 2021 with a $40M investment in Lusha from a prestigious private equity firm like PSG, this can only help benefit all of our companies," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI.

