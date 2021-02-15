AMR Hair & Beauty Supplies Pty Ltd: AMR Hair & Beauty Supplies is Providing the Australian Market with Cost-Effective Salon Essentials

AMR Hair and Beauty is Providing was founded in 2004 by an immigrant entrepreneur who was just 14 years old when he started his first eBay business. Now AMR is Australia's fastest-growing hair and beauty supply enterprise.

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / Access to cost-effective hair products is something that most consumers want, but that can be a matter of survival for small salons and solo traders who want to make a living in the beauty industry. And AMR is helping both groups by offering a wide collection of salon-essentials at fair prices to both consumers and traders.

"We believe that salon products should be accessible, affordable, and convenient for all our customers," states the AMR website. "At the core of AMR, we have our hairdressing and beauty salon owners at heart. AMR unconditionally guarantees trade prices to our trade customers."

The company was established in 2004 by Ammar Ahmad, whose family migrated to Australia when he was just three-months-old. He noticed early on that hair products in Australia were far more expensive than they needed to be, and that understanding led him to start making sales on eBay in 2004. Six years later, his venture was formally registered as AMR Hair & Beauty Supplies Pty Ltd.

As it grew and expanded, AMR started offering all types of salon essentials, not just hair products. Today the company offers hundreds of highly coveted brands, and a wide range of supplies that include hair cutting tools, barber supplies, a variety of electric beauty tools made for professionals, and even salon furniture.

On top of traditional products, the AMR also offers a range of eco-friendly beauty products made from renewable resources. This collection lineup includes certified organic products made out of plant-based materials, minerals, and botanicals. And this collection also includes a wide range of vegan beauty products.

The team behind AMR's operation has only gotten bigger and more diverse over the years.

"The internal make up of our team is an accumulation of over 75 employees of varying talents and skills that play a vital role in AMR's presence in the marketplace," the company stated. "The combined skills and enthusiasm of our team is what has driven the company to set trends within the industry and beyond."

AMR is now Australia's fastest-growing hair and beauty supply enterprise, turning over $50 million a year. Consumers who wish to buy from the company can visit one of the company's physical locations. They have two stores, one in Ingleburn and one in Penrith. AMR's product lineup is also available for regular consumers on the company's website: https://amr.com.au/.

Traders who want to have access to special benefits and prices need to sign up for AMR's membership program. Becoming a member will give you access to products, prices, and perks that regular consumers can't access. Traders also gain access to AMR's training academy, a learning tool that contains demonstrations, workshops, and masterclasses.

Contact:

AMR Hair & Beauty Supplies

sales@amr.com.au

1300 789 913

SOURCE: AMR Hair & Beauty Supplies Pty Ltd

