NuScale Power won the Nuclear Energy Award, from Rushlight Events, a leading UK clean technology events services and resources hub

NuScale Power announced today that Rushlight Events, a leading organization dedicated to the promotion of clean technologies and sustainable solutions, has honored NuScale with the Nuclear Energy Award. Designed to highlight innovation and groundbreaking initiatives, Rushlight's Nuclear Energy Award was given to the technological advancement that has contributed the most to improving environmental impacts through nuclear power generation.

"NuScale is honored to receive this award recognizing our leadership in the clean energy field and our ability to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free energy," said NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins. "Our innovative technology is an industry gamechanger and promises to strengthen communities by meeting growing energy demands while mitigating worsening environmental conditions. NuScale welcomes Rushlight's support for this shared vision of a clean energy future."

Throughout the United Kingdom and the world, Rushlight Events celebrates emerging technology and best practices across the environmental field, and the organization specifically identifies and promotes innovations that are already creating a real impact in the market. This recognition highlights NuScale's distinction as one of the foremost advanced nuclear technology developers in the industry.

NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) became the first and only design to receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in August 2020. NuScale's innovative design has unparalleled safety and reliability features, and its modular design makes it scaleable (up to 12 NuScale Power Modules), economic, and faster to build. NuScale continues to maintain strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans. NuScale will be able to deliver their first modules to customers by 2027.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design-power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules-offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

