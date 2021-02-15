Anzeige
Montag, 15.02.2021
Bam Bam Resources: Künftiger Kupfergigant in Nevada? 17% CU pro Tonne!
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2021 | 15:17
Port of Tallinn - the Company With the Best Investor Relations on the Nasdaq Baltic Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) today announces the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021 to recognize
Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies for excelling in investor relations,
transparency, and governance. 

The awards honor the companies with the best investor relations and the best
shareholder return as well as the best performing stock exchange member. Also,
the event that had the most significant  impact on the Baltic capital market's
development and the 'Best Capital Market Coverage in Media' were announced. In
total six awards were presented to listed companies, stock exchange members,
media and other stakeholders during the biennial Nasdaq Baltic Awards campaign. 

"Around the globe, the pandemic challenges individuals and societies, companies
and consumers, governments and investors. I am not only encouraged; indeed, I
am inspired by everything Baltic listed companies have done to maintain
investor confidence during this time. The pandemic demonstrates that investors
value good financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) management.
Baltic listed companies have risen to the challenge," noted Geoffrey Mazullo,
the Chairman of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards Committee, the Principal at Emerging
Markets ESG. "Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all the
companies that participated in the assessment!" 

"We are delighted to congratulate the Nasdaq Baltic Awardees who have shown
excellence in investor relations, transparency, and generation of return for
shareholders, especially noting sound disclosure practice and definition of
sustainability goals, thus becoming the regional role models in this area,"
says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. 

Port of Tallinn topped the list in the main category 'Investor Relations of the
Year'. Port of Tallinn was recognized for the best investor relations practices
and the highest shareholder returns among Baltic listed companies over the past
two years. The company has been listed on the Baltic exchanges since 2018,
after conducting an IPO that was subscribed by more than 13,700 retail
investors in addition to institutional investors. 

MADARA Cosmetics from Latvia won the award for the 'Best Investor Relations on
First North', in recognition of its sound disclosure practices, its
achievements, and focus on increasing the company's value based on clearly
defined sustainability objectives. MADARA Cosmetics won in this category for
the second time in a row. 

Latvenergo, the Latvian energy group, was the winner in the 'Best Investor
Relations on the Bond Market' category. Latvenergo received the award for its
quality relations with bond investors, especially noting the quality of the
company's sustainability report and definition of sustainability goals, thus
becoming one of the leaders in the region in this area. Latvenergo won the top
spot in this category for the second time. 

LHV Pank from Estonia was recognized as the 'Stock Exchange Member of the
Year', noting its increasing trading activity, steady commitment to serving,
educating and inspiring the investor community, acting as a liquidity provider
on the market, and contributing to the organization of IPOs and SPOs. LHV Pank
clinched the top spot in this category for the 7th time. 

The IPO of Ignitis Group was recognized as the 'Stock Exchange Highlight of the
Year'. During the international IPO Ignitis Group raised EUR 450 million of new
equity capital, more than any other Baltic company to this date. More than
7,000 Baltic retail investors acquired the newly issued shares. 

'Best Capital Market Coverage in Media' award was handed out in each Baltic
country to recognize a journalist or an editorial board for raising awareness,
providing insight and spurring debate about issues related to capital markets.
The winner in Estonia was the stock market editorial team in Äripäev. In Latvia
it was Latvia's main national radio station Latvijas Radio 1, and in Lithuania
it was the financial markets section of Verslo Žinios. 

The evaluation of Nasdaq Baltic market's listed companies and exchange members
is performed by local and international experts in capital markets, corporate
governance and investor relations. For more information, visit:
nba.nasdaqbaltic.com. The videos of announcing the winners can be watched by
clicking here. 

A complete list of the 2021 awards, including categories, winners and runners
up, follows: 



Investor Relations of the Year

1st Port of Tallinn

2nd Tallink Grupp

3rd LHV Group


Best Investor Relations on the Bond Market

1st Latvenergo

2nd Ignitis Group

3rd Inbank


Best Investor Relations on First North

MADARA Cosmetics


Stock Exchange Member of the Year

1st LHV Pank

2nd Swedbank AS (Estonia)

3rd Swedbank, AB (Lithuania)


Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year

IPO of Ignitis grupe

Best Capital Market Coverage in Media

Estonia: the stock market editorial team in Äripäev

Latvia: Latvia's main national radio station Latvijas Radio 1

Lithuania: the financial markets section of Verslo Žinios



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Contacts:

Nasdaq Tallinn
Ott Raidla
+372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Riga
Dace Bulte
+371 67 212 431
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Vilnius
Daiva Tauckelaite
+ 370 62055127
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
