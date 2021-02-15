Port of Tallinn - the Company With the Best Investor Relations on the Nasdaq Baltic Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 15, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021 to recognize Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies for excelling in investor relations, transparency, and governance. The awards honor the companies with the best investor relations and the best shareholder return as well as the best performing stock exchange member. Also, the event that had the most significant impact on the Baltic capital market's development and the 'Best Capital Market Coverage in Media' were announced. In total six awards were presented to listed companies, stock exchange members, media and other stakeholders during the biennial Nasdaq Baltic Awards campaign. "Around the globe, the pandemic challenges individuals and societies, companies and consumers, governments and investors. I am not only encouraged; indeed, I am inspired by everything Baltic listed companies have done to maintain investor confidence during this time. The pandemic demonstrates that investors value good financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) management. Baltic listed companies have risen to the challenge," noted Geoffrey Mazullo, the Chairman of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards Committee, the Principal at Emerging Markets ESG. "Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all the companies that participated in the assessment!" "We are delighted to congratulate the Nasdaq Baltic Awardees who have shown excellence in investor relations, transparency, and generation of return for shareholders, especially noting sound disclosure practice and definition of sustainability goals, thus becoming the regional role models in this area," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. Port of Tallinn topped the list in the main category 'Investor Relations of the Year'. Port of Tallinn was recognized for the best investor relations practices and the highest shareholder returns among Baltic listed companies over the past two years. The company has been listed on the Baltic exchanges since 2018, after conducting an IPO that was subscribed by more than 13,700 retail investors in addition to institutional investors. MADARA Cosmetics from Latvia won the award for the 'Best Investor Relations on First North', in recognition of its sound disclosure practices, its achievements, and focus on increasing the company's value based on clearly defined sustainability objectives. MADARA Cosmetics won in this category for the second time in a row. Latvenergo, the Latvian energy group, was the winner in the 'Best Investor Relations on the Bond Market' category. Latvenergo received the award for its quality relations with bond investors, especially noting the quality of the company's sustainability report and definition of sustainability goals, thus becoming one of the leaders in the region in this area. Latvenergo won the top spot in this category for the second time. LHV Pank from Estonia was recognized as the 'Stock Exchange Member of the Year', noting its increasing trading activity, steady commitment to serving, educating and inspiring the investor community, acting as a liquidity provider on the market, and contributing to the organization of IPOs and SPOs. LHV Pank clinched the top spot in this category for the 7th time. The IPO of Ignitis Group was recognized as the 'Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year'. During the international IPO Ignitis Group raised EUR 450 million of new equity capital, more than any other Baltic company to this date. More than 7,000 Baltic retail investors acquired the newly issued shares. 'Best Capital Market Coverage in Media' award was handed out in each Baltic country to recognize a journalist or an editorial board for raising awareness, providing insight and spurring debate about issues related to capital markets. The winner in Estonia was the stock market editorial team in Äripäev. In Latvia it was Latvia's main national radio station Latvijas Radio 1, and in Lithuania it was the financial markets section of Verslo Žinios. The evaluation of Nasdaq Baltic market's listed companies and exchange members is performed by local and international experts in capital markets, corporate governance and investor relations. For more information, visit: nba.nasdaqbaltic.com. The videos of announcing the winners can be watched by clicking here. A complete list of the 2021 awards, including categories, winners and runners up, follows: Investor Relations of the Year 1st Port of Tallinn 2nd Tallink Grupp 3rd LHV Group Best Investor Relations on the Bond Market 1st Latvenergo 2nd Ignitis Group 3rd Inbank Best Investor Relations on First North MADARA Cosmetics Stock Exchange Member of the Year 1st LHV Pank 2nd Swedbank AS (Estonia) 3rd Swedbank, AB (Lithuania) Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year IPO of Ignitis grupe Best Capital Market Coverage in Media Estonia: the stock market editorial team in Äripäev Latvia: Latvia's main national radio station Latvijas Radio 1 Lithuania: the financial markets section of Verslo Žinios About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Contacts: Nasdaq Tallinn Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Riga Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Vilnius Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 62055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com