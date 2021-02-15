Symmetry Group: Launch of Report 'Pak-Americana: Ushering in a New Era of Pakistan-US Relations'

ISLAMABAD / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / A new report titled "Pak-Americana: Ushering in a New Era of Pakistan-US Relations" was launched at an event in Islamabad, with speeches by Pakistan's Ambassador at Large for Foreign Investment, and former Ambassador to the United States, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf. The report has been published with the support of the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF), a charitable partner of JS Bank. MJSF has supported Middle East Institute (MEI) in its drive to build a deeper and more inclusive relationship between the two historically aligned allies.

In his opening remarks, Siddiqui said that his support for this report by Tabadlab was the culmination of an effort undertaken by the Middle East Institute (MEI) a year ago. The two reports create a consensus between policy experts in both the United States and Pakistan that the countries need to look towards the future, build a discussion framework, and define growth areas. He stated that the hard part lies ahead in implementing the policy roadmaps as laid out in both the MEI and Tabadlab, papers. He stated, "It is increasingly in the interest of both countries to re-establish a closer bilateral relationship, transitioning from geopolitics to geo-economics."

"We are decidedly on an economic security paradigm and are focused on working with our geo-economic location as opposed to its strategic elements," said the Special Assistant to PM on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf.

The Doha Peace Process, the impact of Covid-19 and the US's escalating power competition with China, all represent challenges that are better tackled if Pakistan and the new US administration of President Joe Biden, work together. The report argues that the current crossroads moment can be an opportunity to improve Pakistan-US relations.

The report highlights the following key drivers of Pakistan-US engagement that Pakistani policymakers must consider in forging a more robust, resilient and mutually beneficial bilateral partnership with the United States.

The focus of Pakistan's engagement with the US needs to be trade, regional cooperation and economic growth.

Pakistan must seek ways to increase young Pakistanis access to higher education opportunities and advanced academic achievement on US university campuses. Pakistan must invest in its diplomatic capability to help both Washington DC and Beijing as an interlocutor to help the US and China pursue shared interests and avoid conflict. Pakistan has a demonstrable capability in counter-terrorism that should be the basis of deeper cooperation with the US, including in intelligence cooperation for counter-terrorism. Pakistan should engage with President Biden's Special Envoy on Climate, John Kerry, to deepen bilateral cooperation against climate threats.

