Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment: AAPPR Welcomes Newest Strategic Corporate Partner: LocumsMart

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR), the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding, and retention, has announced a new strategic corporate partner for 2021 - LocumsMart. Through its online portal LocumsMart provides a comprehensive virtual marketplace which connects healthcare facilities with agencies and candidates.

AAPPR's strategic partner program, launched in 2017, fosters strong corporate relationships that support its mission to address the challenging and complex nature of physician and provider recruiting, onboarding and retention. This work is critical in a US health care sector that is facing significant and unrelenting physician shortages in the years ahead.

Founded in 2009, LocumsMart's proprietary vendor-neutral portal connects 1500+ healthcare facilities with 95+ agencies and 7,000+ unique locum candidates presented in 2020. Preferred by more hospitals nationwide than any other vendor management system, their competitive online marketplace helps save clients time and money by streamlining and simplifying the locums procurement process. LocumsMart is the only system available created specifically for the locums industry, by locums industry professionals.

"There is perhaps no other time in AAPPR's nearly 30-year history to have a better opportunity to anticipate and accelerate the profound transformation the health care sector will face moving forward. When LocumsMart entered on the scene in 2009 no one was sure of the impact they would have on locums tenens recruitment but they have since become a game changer. Our partnership program is built upon organizations like LocumsMart and our other partners working together to positively impact this industry," said AAPPR CEO executive Carey Goryl, MSW, CAE.

"LocumsMart is excited about this mutually beneficial partnership to create and improve the tools that serve professionals in physician recruitment," said Keitha Ray, Vice President, National Sales and Marketing. "We want to work with AAPPR to not just help recruiters, but further consult on the locums industry."

