Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind & Solar Completes Formation of KBI's New Sustainable Divisions

Formation of new divisions to meet the ever-expanding demand for Next Generation Infrastructure Needs

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce that its, wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries, Inc (KBI) announced the formation of its new Sustainable Divisions to meet the ever-growing demand internationally for greater use and beneficial application of the waste generated by the worlds ever expanding population.

With 19 years of successfully developing KBI and marketing its highly used KBI Flexi®-Pave to replace the use of concrete in parking lots, roads, pavement, and footpaths, while at the same time, helping to reduce the ever-growing mountains of used car and truck tires that continue to be destructive to the environment.

This will enable decision makers to have a clear understanding of the connections of such technologies in "Next Generation Infrastructure"

The divisions will provide an educational platform, and distinctive understanding as to the correlation between all the divisions as follows:

ZERO EMISSIONS WASTE 2 ENERGY Division (ZEW2E)

Converting Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce Pellets. A commodity that

can be used economically and profitably for Fertilizer, Animal Feed, Fuel or Electricity using Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) technology.

SCRAP TIRE CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS Division (STCP)

Converting high quality fiber and wire free recycled tire granule into proven sustainable infrastructure solutions in the Construction, and Storm Water Management Industries, including.

KBI Flexi-Pave for Flexible Porous Paving, KBI Flexi-Twall for Erosion and Noise Abatement Control, KBI Flexi-Drain for Shallow Drainage options.

NEXT GENERATION TIRE RECYCLING Division (NGTR)

Development of KBI Tire Recycling Plants. Designed to convert used car, truck, and Off the Road (OTR) tires into high quality fiber and wire free recycled tire granule. This valuable commodity is used for KBI's Scrap Tire Construction Products for infrastructure projects internationally plus the ever-expanding demand for granule used as a component / additive by road and highway contractors.

WATER PURIFICATION NEXT GENERATION Division (WPNG)

KBI is "partnering" with a patented technology designed specifically to help clean natural water bodies, with a zero-carbon footprint. Ridding water bodies of the harmful Algae Bloom. The process is totally sustainable and naturally powered. Protecting our most valuable resource "Water"!

AIR PURIFICATION NEXT GENERATION Division (APNG)

Identifying large volumetric Passive and Active air purification for urbanized air contamination and industry. Including sustainable technology for indoor and ambient conditions.

EARTH RECLEMATION NEXT GENERATION Division (ERNG)

Resolving the challenges, in non-Asphalt Road construction and repair, dust control and avoidance of erosion. Utilizing sustainable soil stabilization technology achieved by advanced cross-linking polymer breakthroughs.

KBI recognizes that the market is ready for the addition of these new divisions and technologies.

KBI is now able to meet the demands of professionals internationally as they strive to stay ahead of tomorrow's environmental needs through these beneficial technologies.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Contact:

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@kbius.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629765/Atlantic-Wind-Solar-Completes-Formation-of-KBIs-New-Sustainable-Divisions