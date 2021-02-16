Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Announces Record Revenue for Month of January 2021

Revenue Exceeded Any January in Its History - Increase of 160%

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that the Company achieved record revenue for any January in its history.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

Before January 2021, the Company's largest revenue for any January throughout the Company's history was about $230,000 (in 2018). Revenue recorded for January 2021 exceeded $600,000, for an increase of about 160%.

The Company had already reported record revenue for each of the months of August and September of 2020, which resulted in the largest third quarter revenue ever. This was surpassed again by the largest revenue for any months of October, November, and December, which resulted in the largest fourth quarter ever, as well as any quarter recorded.

Mr. Heil states: "We are very pleased with our performance during a very successful 2020 and now, as we look forward with confidence to 2021, we see continued growth of our national network footprint, as well as future reports on exiting new technology developments in our R&D department."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

