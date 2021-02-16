Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.02.2021
Systemax Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results On February 23, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer secession on the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23rd. To access the call please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.

If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.

About Systemax Inc.
Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The Company's primary brand is Global Industrial (www.globalindustrial.com).

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi / Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Systemax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629543/Systemax-Inc-To-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Results-On-February-23-2021

