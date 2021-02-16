Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) Announces the Formation of A4 Defense Systems, Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holding Inc., (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced the creation of A4 Defense Systems, Inc.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO, had this to say: "The successful deployment of Impossible Aerospace's US-1 Drone to the US Air Force in Q3 and Q4 2020, brought on a need to bifurcate out our holdings into a more defined environment that meets the needs of the Department of Defense and other security-based providers world-wide. A4 Defense Systems will primarily focus on; delivering robust surveillance needs to the US Military, unique aerospace services to support our troops and non-lethal weapon systems. The creation of this subsidiary also opens up several acquisition candidates for the company to procure over the next 6-12 months. It also opens up a market opportunity for the company in excess of $1.5 billion."

Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

