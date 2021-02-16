CAT Strategic Metals Corporation: CAT Strategic Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise C$2 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise C$2,000,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of CAT and one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of CAT at an exercise price of $0.16, with a five-year term from the date of closing. Subsequent to closing of the Private Placement, the Company intends to immediately seek to list the common share purchase warrants on the CSE. The Company anticipates that it may close the Private Placement in tranches and expects to pay finder's fees on portions of the Private Placement as further below described.

There is no material fact or material change regarding the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The final closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2021, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

CAT intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of CAT's properties, including at the recently announced South Preston Uranium Property, for general property and claim payments and for general working capital purposes. As above noted, the Company may pay finder's fees on the Private Placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the CSE.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

