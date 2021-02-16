Andersen Global enters the Bahamas through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm Higgs Johnson, extending the organization's geographic coverage in the eastern Caribbean region.

Founded in 1948, Higgs Johnson, consistently recognized by Chambers Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR 1000, is led by Senior Partner Philip C. Dunkley, QC. The firm, operating with 19 Partners and 80 professionals, provides legal, corporate and fiduciary services to a range of clients including global law and accountancy firms, financial institutions, trust companies, multinational companies and high net worth individuals. With offices in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco, the firm works across all industries with capabilities in commercial, financial, intellectual property, litigation, private client services, insolvency and corporate restructuring, real estate, securities and investment funds, shipping and aviation.

"We truly believe that our clients deserve the highest level of service," Philip said. "To exceed their expectations, we promote stewardship and maintain transparency when handling client matters. For over 70 years, we've had a reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable services to our clients. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to our clients' needs and further equips us to provide best-in-class solutions globally."

"Not only is Higgs Johnson one of the largest firms in the Bahamas, but they have been recognized as leaders and experts for many years," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Their client-focused approach and commitment to excellence align with our organization's values and culture. I'm certain that our synergy will bring seamless solutions to our clients in the Bahamas and across the globe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 251 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

