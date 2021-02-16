EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk



16.02.2021 / 15:35





Managers' transactions - Romantschuk



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

16 February 2021 at 15.45 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: ROMANTSCHUK, ULRIKA

Position: Other Senior Manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210216135425_6



Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR

(3): Volume: 6,078 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,009 Unit price: 7.25700 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,100 Volume weighted average price: 7.25700 EUR Total price: 51,524.70 EUR





For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749





The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.45 EET on 16 February 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.