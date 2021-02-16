Epsilogen Limited Announces Nature Cites IgE Antibodies as Technology to Watch

Nature Article Cites IgE Antibodies as a Technology to Watch in 2021 and Notes their Potential as an Anti-Cancer Therapy

Epsilogen is the leading developer of novel IgE antibodies for the treatment of cancer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Epsilogen Ltd, a global leader in the development of novel immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, notes that IgEs and their potential as "a great way for targeting cancer cells for killing"1 were cited in a Technology Feature article in the leading science journal, Nature. Entitled "Seven technologies to watch in 2021"2, the article provided views from seven leading researchers from across the life sciences. Alicia Chenoweth, cancer immunologist at King's College London and co-chair of the 2022 Antibody Biology and Engineering Gordon Research Conference, exemplified IgEs in her section outlining emerging antibody engineering technologies that she believes could have a significant impact on science in the coming year.

Epsilogen is a pioneer of novel modified IgE antibodies, which have great potential to treat solid cancer tumours. The company is progressing its lead product, MOv18 IgE, towards phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Phase I data showing safety and initial signs of efficacy of MOv18 IgE in these patients was presented at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting in April.

Dr Tim Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Epsilogen, commented: "We are pleased to see IgE antibodies recognised in a leading scientific journal as one of the most promising emerging technologies across the entire life sciences sector."

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE has several key features that make it ideal for the treatment of solid tumours including greater potency, enhanced tumour access and a long tissue half-life.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter clinical trials and is currently in a phase I study sponsored by Cancer Research UK in ovarian cancer patients. Encouraging Interim data from this trial was presented at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting in April, with results supporting for the first time, the safety and potential efficacy of an IgE antibody as a treatment for advanced cancer.

The company has raised Series A finance from Epidarex Capital, ALSA Ventures and the UCL Technology Fund.

