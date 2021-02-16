Auditoria.AI and RSM Unveil Global Agreement to Strengthen Finance Automation Leadership

Auditoria's Intelligent Automation Now Powers the 'Zero Touch' Finance Back Office for RSM Clients

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced an agreement with RSM US LLP (RSM), the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. This arrangement will allow RSM to transform their clients' corporate finance functions with powerful SmartFlow Skills from Auditoria to augment collections processes, automate vendor management, and intelligently plan and improve cash performance.

"As the preferred choice for middle-market companies, Auditoria's purpose-built, AI-powered automation is the cutting-edge solution we need to help our clients transform back-office functions," said Chris Wetmore, principal and intelligent automation lead with RSM US LLP. "This agreement allows us to provide a new level of automation to our clients, allowing CFOs and corporate finance teams using both NetSuite and Sage Intacct to accelerate decision-making and deliver critical insights using Auditoria's SmartFlow Skills."

Auditoria increases the speed, accuracy, and productivity of finance teams with powerful SmartFlow Skills to automate, analyze, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organization with cutting-edge AI, Cognitive RPA, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning technologies. As part of RSM's intelligent automation and robotic process automation offering, Auditoria SmartFlow Skills will be the artificial intelligence (AI) solution of choice for RSM middle market clients.

"RSM's proven approach to intelligent automation allows us to be a seamless addition to their offerings," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and cofounder, Auditoria. "RSM clients can leverage our newly announced intelligent automation capabilities, including Intelligent Collections, Intelligent Vendor Management, and Intelligent Planning, to support the massive volumes of data that their enterprises generate and augment with the intelligence necessary to deliver clear insights and analytics."

Auditoria builds on top of industry-leading ERP financials applications to deliver cognitive AI-driven automation. Using modern APIs, Auditoria offers a frictionless SaaS deployment that is up and running in minutes. With Auditoria, RSM clients can supercharge their ERP deployments with streamlined automation, innovative recommendation analytics, and simplified audit governance.

As one of the few firms that support both Oracle NetSuite and Sage Intacct, RSM is uniquely positioned to provide middle market clients with cutting-edge cognitive automation technology from Auditoria.

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

