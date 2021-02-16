Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - BluEarth Renewables ("BluEarth" or the "Company") today announced that Kathy Bolton has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Bolton has accepted a Chief Financial Officer role at another company and will leave BluEarth on March 4, 2021.

"On behalf of the BluEarth team, I want to extend our thanks to Kathy for her many contributions over the past 10 years," said Grant Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer of BluEarth. "As a co-founder of BluEarth, Kathy has been instrumental in establishing our financial foundation as a leading, independent power producer and helping position the Company for future success as we continue to execute on our strategy. I also want to thank Kathy for her leadership, partnership and friendship, and wish her every success in her new endeavor."

BluEarth's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Sheri Wise, Executive Vice President, Controller, has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wise has been with BluEarth since its inception and, over the past 10 years, Sheri has demonstrated exceptional talent and leadership while managing complex growth in the Company's accounting and administration functions.

BluEarth's Board of Directors has also appointed Nick Boyd to the role of Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Boyd joined BluEarth in 2012 and is responsible for leading the Company's origination and development activities, including growing and advancing its development portfolio, leading acquisitions and negotiating key commercial agreements. Mr. Boyd will be instrumental in executing BluEarth's growth strategy with a focus in the United States, where he is based. Nick will continue to advance BluEarth's portfolio in key states, including Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and New Mexico, while also pursuing strategic opportunities.

Kathy Bolton added, "I'm incredibly proud of BluEarth and its accomplishments over the past decade. BluEarth is well-positioned with a strong financial and operational foundation and unique culture, and I know the team will continue to make a difference and leave the world a better place."

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro and solar facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes 426 MW net (528 MW gross) of nameplate capacity in operation and under construction and over 1,500 MW in advanced development. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information:

Phone: (587) 324-4238

Email: media@bluearth.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74620