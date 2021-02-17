Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor"), a leading provider of strategic security solutions and remote video surveillance systems, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a rental and service agreement with a large engineering and construction joint venture (the "JV"). Zedcor, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Zedcor Security Solutions Corp., will provide the JV with the rental of up to 15 of Zedcor's proprietary Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers featuring multiple activity detection sensors for a period of 21 months commencing on April 1, 2021. This contract is expected to contribute up to $1.8 million1 of revenue over the term of the contract. This new contract builds on the positive momentum announced previously by the Company (January 19, 2021) to deploy 100 Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers over a two-year period.

Zedcor's innovative Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers will provide 24/7 live security monitoring on the JV's construction site in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. The Company will position its Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers at strategic, higher risk locations along the project site. Video, along with activity alerts, will be streamed in real-time using Zedcor's state-of-the-art video management software to the Company's centralized command center and will be monitored by Zedcor's trained security personnel without interruption. Alerts are met with Zedcor's Live-Verified Response and if necessary, on-site security personnel or law enforcement can be dispatched. Deploying the Company's unique MobileyeZ solutions allows the contractor to mitigate risk through heightened visibility into potential security threats across a broad geographic area, while also controlling the cost of personnel and fuel, and limiting the potential for safety incidents.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor commented, "We are pleased to be awarded this contract and are excited to expand our service offering to the Vancouver area where significant need for technology-based security solutions exists in the construction industry. This contract demonstrates the potential of using MobileyeZ across a broad range of industries and for projects of varying size. Whether our customers need one MobileyeZ Security Tower or 100, whether they need fixed-site security or highly trained security guards, the Zedcor team is ready and able to fulfill our mission of providing high-value solutions that can solve tomorrow's problems today."

The Company will draw from its expanded fleet of 150 Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers to fulfill the contract. Currently the Hybrid MobileyeZ security towers are 95% utilized and this contract increases the total committed Hybrid MobileyeZ under contract to 115. Should additional, high-quality opportunities to deploy capital and expand its fleet of towers arise, the Company will assess the return profile of expansion and seek to allocate capital to the projects expected to generate the highest rates of return for shareholders.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is the parent company of Zedcor Security Solutions Corp., and operates two business segments: Security & Surveillance and Rentals. Zedcor is focused on generating value for shareholders through the profitable provision of security and surveillance services, and the rental of surface equipment and accommodations in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

[1] Contract values cited herein are based solely on top-line revenue. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Zedcor's margins from the Security and Surveillance segment averaged 59%.

