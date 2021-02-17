Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a leading provider of legal, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce agreements with four leading payment processing partners.

The Company has signed agreements with Skrill, NETELLER, ecoPayz, and Trustly which will offer a broad range of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, ApplePay and Google Pay, to customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

CEO commentary

Quentin Martin, Real Luck Group Ltd. CEO, said: "We are delighted to be working with four of the most prestigious payment providers in the betting industry. These deals provide a broad range of payment options to players in key markets for us, not least in Latin America, Europe and the CIS region, where esports betting is hugely popular.

These partners are highly trusted and will help the Company offer a frictionless onboarding process for new players, as well as an improved user experience for our existing players.

We were able to negotiate these new partnerships in a short span of time because of the anti-money laundering and consumer protection requirements associated with our Isle of Man gaming license. The Company is exploring other potential payment partnerships and will provide updates should we choose to engage other parties."

Skrill and NETELLER

Skrill and NETELLER are part of the Paysafe Group ("Paysafe"), a leading integrated payments platform. The core purpose of Paysafe is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $98 billion in 2019, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

NETELLER is a digital wallet which offers people the ability to send and spend money online from a simple account. It allows customers to upload funds from credit and debit cards, bank accounts and a variety of alternative payment methods and use those funds to send money to friends and family or spend online wherever they see NETELLER at the checkout. Customers can also use a prepaid Net+ card wherever Mastercard is accepted. For businesses, NETELLER connects them to millions of wallet holders around the world.

Since 2001, Skrill has been an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for business and pleasure, meeting the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

ecoPayz

ecoPayz is a global payment solutions provider based in London, which is regulated under the UK Financial Conduct Authority and a principal member of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Online Banking Payments. Its account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, letting consumers make fast, simple and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 7,600 banks, roughly 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly. Trustly serves many of the world's most prominent merchants within e-commerce, financial services, gaming, media, telecom and travel, which all benefit from increased consumer conversion and reduced operations, fraud and chargeback costs.

About Luckbox

The Company is a pure play esports betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver one of the world's deepest esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business-to-Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Contact information

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

Investor Relations

Real Luck Group Ltd.

James McMath, Media Manager

Email: james.mcmath@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7811 608930

Investor Relations

Sophic Capital, Nikhil Thadani

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670-2882

