A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies appoints ex-NCR Senior Executive as CEO of its subsidiary Cust2Mate Ltd.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB: AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rafael Yam as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Cust2Mate Ltd. ("Cust2Mate")

Mr. Yam was head of NCR (NCR Corp NYSE:NCR) Israel BU, a role he has excelled in from 2015 until present. Previously, Mr. Yam served as the executive account manager of the Nordics and Baltics region for NCR.

Prior to his position at NCR, Mr. Yam served for three years as Regional Sales Manager and Business Developer in the Nordics and Baltics region at Retalix Ltd. which was acquired by NCR in 2012 for $650 million.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Yam held senior sales and marketing positions at companies in the homeland security sector including SonoicLynx and G-Nius Unmanned Ground Systems.

Mr. Yam holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the College of Management and an MBA from Bar Ilan University, Majoring in Marketing.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Cust2mate, Mr. Yam will be responsible for transforming Cust2Mate from a R&D technology orientated company to a world leading solutions provider for the retail grocery space. The necessary steps will include:

Setting up a robust operations team to market Cust2Mate products worldwide.

Utilizing industry expertise to introduce Cust2Mate to leading retailers around the world.

Establishing a mass manufacturing system for the deployment of Cust2Mates Smart Carts.

Creating a strong corporate structure and culture, with a view to optimizing Cust2Mate's current position as one of the only vendors with a fully deployed commercial systems for smart shopping carts.

Guiding continuing product development, including adaptation for new markets.

Mr. Yam will take up his position as CEO of Cust2Mate on the February 21, 2021.

Joseph Bentzur, the CEO of A2Z said: "We are honored to welcome such a high end executive to the position of CEO of Cust2Mate. His network and in depth knowledge of the business is an asset that will be a huge benefit in the global rollout of our game changing products. His willingness to leave such a well recognized blue chip company and to head up our Cust2mate business is a testament to our products and to our business potential. I am confident that with his proven management skills and unmatched experience in the retail technologies sector, he is the ideal person to lead the process of transforming Cust2Mate into a world leading products company. We believe that we have developed a revolutionary product and under Mr. Yam's leadership Cust2Mate is set to become a significant world player in the retail sector.

About Cust2mate:

Cust2Mate provides retail advanced solutions, in particular for large grocery stores, supermarkets and retail stores. Its primary product is a smart cart which enables shoppers to checkout automatically without having to pass through the cashier, without the need to unload and reload their purchases by simply allowing the customer to "Pick & Go".

