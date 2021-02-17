Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness Announces its Novel Cannabidiol-Aspartame Combination Treatment JW-100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Eczema

JW-100 cleared or reduced eczema following 2 weeks of use in half of the subjects in the JW-100 arm of the randomized placebo-controlled study

50% of subjects in the JW-100 arm achieved ISGA clear or almost clear (1 or 2) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline after treatment versus 20% and 15% in the CBD-only and placebo arms

Jupiter plans to file IND with the U.S. FDA

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products, today announced the results of a clinical study to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100 its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema)

A double blinded placebo controlled interventional study was conducted. Subjects were assigned to apply, at home, one of three treatments: JW-100 (a CBD and aspartame combination topical formulation), a CBD only topical formulation, or a placebo topical formulation. After 14 days, the average reduction in the Investigators Static Global Assessment (ISGA) score was calculated for each group. Additionally, the proportion of subjects achieving (ISGA) score 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least 2 grade improvement from baseline was recorded for each arm of the study.

50% of subjects in the JW-100 arm achieved ISGA clear or almost clear (1 or 2) with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline after treatment versus 20% and 15% in the CBD-only and placebo arms, respectively. The percentage of subjects achieving clear or almost clear with at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline was found to be statistically significant (p=0.028). JW-100, a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame, was shown to significantly reduce ISGA score in atopic dermatitis patients after two weeks of use. The combination of CBD and aspartame was more effective at reducing ISGA scores than CBD alone.

"We are very pleased by the results of the JW-100 study. The results suggest that in future clinical trials, JW-100 may potentially prove superior to existing prescription drugs for the treatment of eczema. On the heels of this study, we plan to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration" stated Jupiter Wellness Chairman and Head of R&D, Dr. Glynn Wilson.

"With the eczema market valued at more than $10 billion in 2020 and a high percentage of patients unsatisfied with their current treatments, we believe Jupiter will be well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity with our CBD-based proprietary formulation" stated Jupiter CEO Brian John.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com .

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

To the extent any statements contained in this presentation of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

