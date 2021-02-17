How Rise in Usage of Mobile Phones is Driving the Growth of Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Market players are focusing on the packaging market which relies on great branding of products to attain a profitable edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / FMI mobile phone accessories packaging market projects this industry to reach a high valuation during the forecast period of 2021-2031, which will be represented by a graph of positive growth, with a noteworthy CAGR of 5.6%. the growth is further boosted by the growing trend of using various mobile phone accessories such as chargers, headphones, and air pods.

"Sales of mobile phone accessories packaging have increased 1.3 times during 2016 to 2020. Mobile phone accessories packaging being widely required in storage, transportation, and distribution of mobile phone accessories such as chargers, headsets, covers, batteries, cables, and others, are gaining rapid traction..." says the FMI analyst.

Mobile phone accessories packaging market - Important Highlights

? According to packaging type, Clear view boxes are anticipated to be highly preferred for packaging mobile phone accessories.

? According to material type, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast years.

? in terms of application, chargers are expected to be the leading segment in the global mobile phone accessories packaging market

? The Asia Pacific is currently leading the world market for packaging for cell phone accessories. Throughout the projected period, revenues in China and India combined will be over 60 percent of overall production.

Mobile phone accessories packaging market - Drivers

? Thanks to the increase in demand from the tech-savvy generation over the past decade, the electronics and cell phone industry has seen remarkable growth. Which is driving the growth of the market

? The growing trend of using various mobile phone accessories such as chargers, headphones, air pods is further driving the growth of the market.

? In recent years, the rise in demand for plastic-based packaging solutions such as pouches & bags, blister packs, transparent view boxes, and others over traditional paper-based solutions is a development that has captured the packaging market for cell phone accessories.

Mobile phone accessories packaging market - Restraints

? Growing environmental issues related to the use of plastics would hinder demand expansion.

? strict government guidelines about the quality of materials used are one of the market restraints.

? The sales had a major setback due to the onset of COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on the Mobile phone accessories packaging market

The mobile phone accessories packaging applicators market has witnessed a steady decrease in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for packaging for cell phone accessories has decreased dramatically. As a result, relative to 2019, the y-o-y growth rate at the end of 2020 was lowered by about 6 percent. Restrictions on retail outlets and the slowdown of online shopping practices have harmed the development of the supply chain and electronics industry.

Competitive Landscape

With the increasing preference of manufacturers towards the promotion and branding of the packaged product with the rise in urbanization, there is an expectation of a massive increase in demand for mobile phone accessories packaging applicators. For instance, EnviroSense PaperBlister, which is manufactured from recycled materials, has recently been introduced by Sonoco Commodity Company and is lighter in weight relative to traditional plastic blisters, resulting in lowered shipping costs. It also provides security as well as expanded advertising marketing possibilities and exclusive package creation opportunities. Some of the leading companies operating in the mobile phone accessories market are: Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Hip Lik Packaging Products Corp India Private Limited, Panic Plastics, Inc., Display Pack, Inc

About the Study

· The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the mobile phone accessories packaging market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on packaging type (Folding Cartons, Clear View Boxes, Pouches & Bags, Clamshells), application (Headsets, Chargers, Protective Covers, Screen Protectors, Power Banks, Batteries, Portable Speakers, Memory Cards), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

