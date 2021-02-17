Exclusive video presented by Joel McHale captures the fun, adventurous spirit of Californian e-bike company

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - SUPER73®, an American electric vehicle brand, based out of Orange County, California, announced today the close of a $20-million investment from Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm.



Founded in 2016 by LeGrand Crewse, Michael Cannavo, and Aaron P. Wong, SUPER73® produces two-wheeled electric vehicles with a mission to fuse motorcycle heritage and youth culture. It has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world, with a loyal and passionate customer base, which includes many Alist celebrities and professional athletes.

"We have always known that there was something special at SUPER73. It wasn't just about creating a fun electric bike, it was about building a gateway to unlimited adventure and cultivating a true community. Volition Capital not only saw that same vision but believed in it. Together, we now have a real opportunity to take SUPER73 to the next level and help redefine the electric vehicle industry." - Legrand Crewse, CEO of SUPER73.

After an impressive launch on Kickstarter, SUPER73 saw fast-paced growth, not only because its handsome, minimalistic e-bikes looked like nothing else at the time, but also because the company bucked the norms of the traditional electric bicycle industry. SUPER73 refused to become one of the many stale e-bike companies that exist solely to produce mass-market vehicles, and instead became a content-driven lifestyle brand that inspires adventure and creates community.

The company's desire to be different is key to its success. In 2017, SUPER73 went viral after redesigning its first-generation e-bike to resemble a pair of Star Wars speeder bikes. These were ridden in costume through downtown Manhattan; the video has subsequently been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube. SUPER73 continued to produce noteworthy hits including an appearance at New York Fashion Week, an international art exhibition with contemporary artist Tom Sachs, and a custom-built, 24karat gold e-bike for Post Malone.

As the company continued to produce remarkable viral content, its popularity snowballed, and soon SUPER73 attracted the attention of big-name celebrities, athletes, and performers including Jack Black, Will Smith, and Madonna. What's more, the brand earned their support without paid promotion or endorsement. Many more celebrity riders followed, including:

Anderson Silva Jared Goff Andrew Schultz Jason Snell Philip Defranco Andy Milonakis Jenna Dewan Tatum Post Malone Avril Lavigne Jesse Wellens Rahul Kohli Brett Conti Joel McHale Reggie Watts Cam Newton Justin Bieber Robbie Madison Cara Delevigne Kade Robert Pattison Casey Neistat Kelly Ripa Ryan Reynolds Chris Lake Kelly Slater Ryan Seacrest Colin Hanks Kevin Pouya Sam Sheffer Conan O'Brien Klay Thompson Scott Eastwood David Dobrik Lil Nas X Shaun White Dennis Rodman Logan Paul

Slander Devin Funchess Lukas Podolski Snoop Dogg Diplo Madonna Sofitukker Ed Bassmaster Matt & Kim Solomon Berg Flosstradamus Matt James Suki Waterhouse Grayson Dolan Meek Mill Swae Lee Greg Finley Mitchell Whitfield Todd Gurley Hayes Grier Neymar Tyler the Creator iJustine Nina Dobrev Will Smith Jack Black Paris Hilton Yes Theory Jaime Foxx Phil Wickham Zach Braff

Today, there are tens of thousands of SUPER73 riders and enthusiasts across more than 20 countries. The brand's moto-inspired culture has created a new generation of "bikers," who not only self-organize into regional "SuperSquad®" rider clubs but have also embraced the custom modification subculture. All over the world, fans of SUPER73 share their custom creations on social media and have helped to grow the "SuperSquad" community faster than ever. Today, SUPER73 has more than 430,000 followers across its content channels.

The brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation by frequently producing highprofile collaborations with unique partners including legendary French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, Japanese streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD, and famed motorcycle designer Roland Sands. Mold-breaking projects like these have gained SUPER73 coverage in major publications such as Time Magazine, ESPN, Rolling Stone, GQ, Car & Driver, Men's Journal, Motor Trend, Hypebeast and many more.

It's been less than five years since SUPER73 came to life, but the company employs more than 75 people on two continents; in 2020 SUPER73 opened its first European headquarters in Amsterdam. And with the demand for SUPER73 e-bikes in Europe already outpacing the remarkable demand for its products in the U.S., there is no doubt this young company will see even more success with the support of Volition Capital and its $20-million growth investment.

"Super73 has all the ingredients to become a great consumer brand - fanatical customers, insatiable demand for its products, and a distinctive design philosophy," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner, Volition Capital. "It is one of the fastest growing companies we've ever invested in, and are poised to build a great new American brand as it leads the e-bike market for years to come."

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or on social media @super73.

ABOUT VOLITION CAPITAL

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in highgrowth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors.

Founded in 2010, Volition has more than $1.1 billion in assets under management and has invested in more than 30 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit volitioncapital.com or follow us on Twitter @volitioncapital.

