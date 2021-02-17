Ultivue announces the addition of new executive team members in order to help strengthen its position as a leading assay development solutions provider for multiplex biomarker analysis for tissue phenotyping.

Mike Sismour, PhD has joined Ultivue in the role of Vice President, Research, and Mark Rees, PhD has joined as Vice President, Corporate Development.

Mike has a background enabling innovative solutions in the biotechnology and diagnostics industries. He brings extensive experience in nucleic acid chemistry/enzymology, in situ biomolecule detection, multiplexed biomolecule analysis, and sequencing system development. He was a NIH Ruth L. Kirschstein Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard Medical School, a fellow at the Wyss Institute at Harvard, and most recently was Chief Scientist/Head of Genomics R&D at Beckman Coulter Life Science.

"Ultivue has an amazing technology platform and I am very excited to join their growing team," says Mike. "Their innovations are pushing boundaries in what is technically achievable in complex assays, while bringing a robust, simple solution to the customer."

Mark joins Ultivue with over two decades of leadership experience in scientific affairs and business development within research and diagnostic markets. Most recently, Mark was instrumental in creating a diagnostic division for StatLab, launching a full portfolio of IHC reagents, automated staining platform, as well as a patented reference standard control technology for tissue pathology. Previously Mark held leadership roles in commercial development, Scientific Affairs and R&D at Enzo Lifesciences, Leica Biosystems NA (Danaher), and Novocastra Laboratories.

According to Mark, "I am very excited to be joining the executive team at Ultivue. Ultivue has the best in class multiplex IF technology platform, which together with their rapid custom service, can deliver high quality complex assay solutions to Biopharma and CRO partners in record turnaround times."

"It's an exciting time for us at Ultivue," notes Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO. "The combination of Mike's ability to iterate on current technology and innovate on future offerings, alongside Mark further enabling these advancements within our partnership ecosystem, will help our customers bring exciting new therapies to market and positively impact the drive for personalized cancer treatment."

About Ultivue:

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs.

