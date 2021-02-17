Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members OTC Tip Reporter, ClassWorx, and Dr. Mary Clifton Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Overall Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: OTC Tip Reporter, ClassWorx (OTC PINK:CHNO), and Dr. Mary Clifton M.D.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign, a Findit URL has been set up for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL, Findit creates content on a regular basis that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers, including investor relations packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter. Findit has also created several videos for OTC Tip Reporter, highlighting their services to help further improve their online exposure. The videos produced are also included in many of the types of content created for them on Findit and throughout social media.

Our second featured member, ClassWorx, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors, and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, "spin" classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language, and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx helps connect instructors with students worldwide. ClassWorx is the perfect virtual instructor directory for any instructor looking to host live events for attendees.

Our third featured member is Dr. Mary Clifton. Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. She is a published researcher, previously a national speaker on women's health and osteoporosis, and author of four books and a best-selling ebook on CBD - what you need to know, how to use cannabinoids, and a cookbook to support ease of use. She is also a leading voice in telemedicine to bridge the gap in healthcare availability and affordable lab testing for long-term wellness. Dr. Clifton has a special interest in innovation in health care delivery and patient empowerment. A previous alumni board member for 8 years at Michigan State University's medical school, she completed her residency training with MSU in Grand Rapids, MI. Dr. Mary Clifton assists Iowa residents with getting qualified for medical marijuana cards based on chronic conditions or debilitating illnesses. Residents that live in Iowa that have been diagnosed with a severe, debilitating condition may be eligible for Medical Marijuana. Some qualifying conditions are cancer, HIV infection, AIDS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis(MS), Spinal Cord Injury with Spasticity, Epilepsy, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Neuropathy, and Huntington Disease or other Chronic Pain Condition. Some complicating conditions are weight loss, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms. By filling the eligibility form online. Dr. Mary Clifton will get in touch with you to help qualify you for your Iowa medical marijuana card.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

