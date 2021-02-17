Oribi Raises $15.5M for its No-Code Marketing Analytics

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Marketing Analytics startup Oribi announces the completion of its Series B round, led by Ibex and joined by MoreTech, along with its existing investors: Sequoia, TLV Partners, and S-Capital.

This round brings the total investment in the company to $27 million. Oribi, a codeless marketing analytics tool, seeks to make marketing analytics and data collection accessible to every business. Oribi has developed a unique technology for collecting user behavior data, without the use of code or code-based integrations.

The company was founded by Iris Shoor, who also serves as its CEO. This is Shoor's third startup, having also been a co-founder at OverOps and VisualTao, which was acquired by Autodesk.

Oribi aims to solve one of the key challenges that every company with online activity faces-analyzing online sales and conversions. The product developed by Oribi integrates easily with websites and marketing channels, providing insights and answers to the most essential questions that arise when analyzing marketing results, from measuring the effectiveness of each marketing channel to evaluating the behavior of site visitors. Oribi is becoming a key alternative to Google Analytics by providing a simpler way to collect and analyze marketing data.

Current marketing analytics tools require long and expensive integrations. As a part of the 'no code' movement, Oribi is a unique alternative that allows users to collect data without developers. Users can "skip" complex integration processes, which usually take several months, and receive data of the same caliber-with an integration that takes only a few minutes. Using AI, Oribi identifies, groups, and tags different events performed by visitors and creates user segments.

"I decided to build a tool like Oribi after leading the marketing and product teams at the two other startups I founded. It always amazed me how complicated it was to answer the most basic marketing questions-questions that every site owner needs answers to," says Iris Shoor. "Analytics tools have stayed essentially unchanged for over a decade, and we are excited to bring new concepts of technology and product to this market. Thousands of customers have replaced Google Analytics with Oribi. This fundraising will help us get to the next level."

Gal Gitter, a partner at Ibex, shares why they decided to invest in Oribi: "We are at a time when businesses are transitioning their activity to the online environment at an accelerated pace. However, with the exception of the largest enterprises, most companies do not have the tools, manpower, or knowledge required to manage and analyze their marketing activities in an optimal or accessible way. We believe that Oribi provides this solution, and already allows many hundreds of businesses to access analyses that were previously only available to Enterprise companies. Since Oribi has eliminated the need to implement code or other integrations, or employ a team of analysts, SMBs can-for the first time-enjoy the same quality of data as large companies. Basically, Oribi opens a window for every business to reach the highest levels of online marketing and customer analysis, just as Shopify did with online payments and Wix did with website setup and management."

Oribi's unique solution of automatically collecting information about site activities is also used to export the information it has collected to other marketing tools and platforms such as Facebook, Google, email management systems, marketing management systems, etc., all in one click. Oribi creates a codeless alternative to tools like Segment.

In recent weeks, Oribi also launched its 'Fair Hiring Process' campaign, which is committed to conducting job interviews as fairly and respectfully as possible-from limiting the number of interviews to adhering to response times and giving detailed feedback. This will be an important measure as the company continues to expand.

"Searching for a job during the COVID period is no easy feat," says Iris Shoor, the company's CEO. " You're dealing with Zoom interviews, difficulties making personal contact, and uncertainty. We at Oribi decided that even small changes in the recruitment process can make a huge difference for candidates. We hope we can inspire other companies to create a 'decent interview code' as well."

Contact Details:

Iris Shoor, CEO

iris@oribi.io

+972 52-660-3186

SOURCE: Oribi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630243/Oribi-Raises-155M-for-its-No-Code-Marketing-Analytics