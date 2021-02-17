Atmedia: Dixa acquires Elevio, an Australian SaaS Company Focused on Helping Brands Improve the Quality of Customer Support

The acquisition supports Dixa's long term vision to simplify more aspects of customer service through personalisation and machine learning

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Danish customer support innovator Dixa has acquired Melbourne-based knowledge management platform Elevio in a circa US$15m deal.

"The circa $15m acquisition supports Dixa's long term vision to simplify more aspects of customer service through personalisation and machine learning"

Dixa's platform is used by consumer-facing brands to serve customers across multiple channels from a single screen including social media, chat, voice and messaging apps, enabling an outstanding experience for customers and agents.

Elevio bridges the gap between customer support and knowledge management, helping support agents to have the right answers at their fingertips when communicating with customers, and end-users to find the necessary information and guidance to self-resolve issues and upskill in real-time quickly and easily through personalised in-product knowledge recommendations.

The addition of Elevio's knowledge platform makes it easier for agents using Dixa, and their customers to access the right customer support guides and content based on their specific query, ensuring agents can spend time delivering a more meaningful customer experience when it really matters.

Mads Fosselius, CEO of Dixa commented: "Customer support agents still spend a lot of time helping customers with the same type of questions over and over again. Together with Elevio we are able to ensure that agents are given the opportunity to quickly replicate best practice answers, ensuring fast, standardised and correct answers for customers. Elevio is the world leader in applying machine learning to solve this problem."

He continued: "We believe Elevio to be the best knowledge platform on the market and we're excited to see how much we're able to increase customer experiences while improving life for agents by joining forces."

Elevio uses machine learning to ensure the correct support content is provided based on the user's query or on-going discussion during a conversation, whilst also intelligently alerting customer support teams when documents require updates. Creating user guides with Elevio is simple, requiring no technical skill and its 'Embeddable Assistant' allows support content to be delivered in-product or injected into any area of a website without involving developers.

Chris Duell, co-founder of Elevio, added: "We're integrated with many customer support platforms but we feel that choosing to become a part of Dixa is a natural next step, as we share the same vision of making customer support less frustrating and more meaningful. There's no company better at delivering multichannel customer support from a single screen than Dixa, and adding our knowledge base to that experience makes complete sense for agents and their customers."

Elevio, with a global customer base of over 500, was founded in 2015 by co-founders Chris Duell and Matt Trimarchi, with backing from Australian VC's Blackbird and AirTree Ventures. Both of Elevio's co-founders will join Dixa's team for the long term with an equity stake, and the company's entire workforce, based in Melbourne, London and Toronto, will also transition to Dixa to more deeply integrate the two platforms.

Dixa doubled its revenues during 2020 and has raised $50 million in funding to date with backing from Notion Capital, Project A Ventures and SEED Capital. The company has offices in Copenhagen, London, Kyiv and Lviv.

