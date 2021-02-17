Anzeige
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: 787845 ISIN: US9003821025 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2021 | 19:32
48 Leser
Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Settlement of Transfer Agent Debt

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the Settlement of Transfer Agent Debt.

Completing settlement with the Company's creditors is a critical step to prepare Turner for its continuing acquisition program and build out of its existing business. The Company's next step toward its plans for growth is to settle outstanding debt with our audit firm and re-engage them to bring our audits current through the year ended December 31, 2020.

In coming announcements, the Company will provide more detail regarding the acquisition pipeline, largely focused on business verticals within the hemp and CBD (and other non-THC forms) processing, manufacturing, brand and product development, wholesale distribution and retail storefronts. This strategy will help integrate the supply chain and streamline product development and marketing while favorably positioning the Company in the event of additional regulatory reform within the industry.

Turner's One-Page Summary

Interested investors and potential merger & acquisition candidates can download Turner's one pager for quick facts and links.

https://tvoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/TVOG-One-Pager-2020.pdf

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the hemp, health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile
Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/
Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com | http://BloomiClean.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc | http://twitter.com/BloomiClean
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVOGinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TVOGinc/

Contacts:

James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman
Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.
Address: 317 Sidney Baker South Suite 400-264
Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: 1-281-826-4289
Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com or info@TVOGinc.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630362/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-Settlement-of-Transfer-Agent-Debt

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
