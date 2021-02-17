Anzeige
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for full year and fourth quarter earnings of 2020. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation dated February 2021, at http://investors.mosaicco.com/CorporateProfile.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, February 18, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

Dial-In #:
678.825.8336
Conference ID:
8393189

Replay:
Dial In #:
404.537.3406
Conference ID:
8393189

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630401/Mosaic-Announces-2020-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-Earnings-Release

