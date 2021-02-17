Spot Blue International Property: Spot Blue Explains Why More Brits are Buying Property Abroad Now Versus Pre-COVID

As a New Blog Post on the Spot Blue Website Notes, Twice as Many People from the UK have Recently Researched and Looked for Properties in Valencia, Spain, and Turkey Than They Did in 2019

SURBITON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Julian Walker, Director of Spot Blue International Property, is pleased to announce that he has just posted a new blog to the company's website that addresses an interesting topic: why more Brits are looking to buy property abroad now than in pre-COVID days.

To read the new article in its entirety, please visit https://www.spotblue.com/news/why-more-brits-are-looking-to-buy-property-abroad-now-than-pre-covid/.

As the blog notes, the number of people from the UK who have spent time researching and looking for properties in sunny locations like Valencia, Spain, and Turkey have doubled in 2020 and 2021 when compared to pre-COVID 2019.

"With the limitations on travel and going on holiday, it seems like people are looking to the future for some hope in what is a difficult time for us all," Walker is quoted as saying in the new blog, adding that buying a property gives people more freedom and security when it comes to holidays, escapism, and investments.

"The pandemic is making people realize what's really important to them."

There are three key reasons why Brits may be more interested in buying properties abroad now as opposed to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the blog notes.

First, the lure of hot weather is appealing to many people from the UK, who have had enough of being in their third lockdown-this time, in cold weather.

Also, the blog points out, Brits may also be tempted by the affordable prices for both contemporary housing and rural villas in Turkey and Spain.

"Now is the right time to invest in these properties as GBP versus Euro conversion rates are at their highest point in 6 months and the highest they have been since Brexit in January 2021," the blog notes.

The impact COVID has had on the way numerous people work may also influence their desire to invest in overseas properties, the blog notes. With many in the UK working remotely and Valencia being a recognized tech hub, Brits may feel they can set up their home office in a villa in sunny Spain.

About Spotblue.com:

Spot Blue International Property is one of the UK's leading international property agencies, with hundreds of properties regularly listed and updated on its website.



