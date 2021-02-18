Company hires European VP of operations to lead regional growth, hiring, development, and to help more customers protect their enterprises from network and application threats

ThreatLocker, a global cybersecurity leader providing enterprise-level tools for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that it will open a European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to deliver ThreatLocker's Zero-trust, data storage and proprietary Ringfencing solutions to businesses through MSPs across the EMEA region.

ThreatLocker currently works with over 2000 partners globally, and the company is already operating in Europe and the United Kingdom. The opening of its European headquarters in Dublin will further support the company's growth and plans to grow our partner community across Europe. The company also expects to hire 50 new employees to support engineering, sales and R&D in the region.

"Organizations are rapidly accelerating their digital transformations, while facing an ever-shifting cybersecurity landscape and increasing threats," said Danny Jenkins, CEO, ThreatLocker. "This combination is driving huge demand for enterprise-level security from organizations that previously did not have the resources or means to procure them. We are excited to plant our stake in the ground and help more organizations across Europe to gain the breadth of security needed to operate in the digital economy."

The Irish headquarters will be led by Rob Allen, Vice President of Operations (EMEA) for ThreatLocker. Rob brings more than two decades of experience working with Ireland's community of MSPs to remediate the effects of ransomware, viruses and malicious software running on endpoints and servers. He will lead ThreatLocker's hiring in the region to add an additional 50 employees, as well as to help deliver ThreatLocker's enterprise-level security products to customers throughout the EMEA region.

"ThreatLocker's unique approach to combining a Default Deny approach, Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Ringfencing is the ideal solution to help small businesses as well as enterprises defend against and recover from cyber and ransomware attacks," said Rob Allen, Vice President of Operations, ThreatLocker. "I'm thrilled to join this fast-growing team and help MSPs across Europe and the UK to improve the cybersecurity posture of their customers and to mitigate growing risks."

Helping EU Organizations Meet GDPR Standards

GDPR fines are rapidly increasing in Ireland. According to a recent DLA Piper report, the number of data breach notifications that organizations made in the past year to regulators reached 121,165, marking a 19 percent increase from the 101,403 breach notifications issued the previous year. Malicious software is one of the most frequent ways that companies are breached and ThreatLocker's Ringfencing capabilities provide new levels of application control and peace of mind for customers to combat this threat.

ThreatLocker enables MSPs to whitelist applications as well as to limit access to connected applications using Ringfencing, which defines how applications can interact with each other to reduce risks. This technology also controls which resources applications can access, such as the network, files, and registry.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools for the Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker's combined Default Deny Application Whitelisting, Ringfencing, Storage Control and Privileged Access Management solutions are leading the cybersecurity market towards a more secure approach of blocking all unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker visit: www.threatlocker.com

