-Leading Developer and Manufacturer of APIs Acquires an Established Custom Research and Manufacturing Services Provider Focused on Pharmaceutical Key Starting Materials and Advanced Drug Intermediates-

Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, a leading developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Vanamali Organics Pvt. Ltd. of Telangana, India.

Vanamali is an experienced manufacturer of pharmaceutical key starting materials and advanced drug intermediates, with significant R&D capabilities. The acquisition allows Wavelength to further strengthen its long-standing drug substance manufacturing footprint and global supply chain, as well as its API CDMO business.

"Our success in building a world-class operation supplying the highest quality APIs reflects our close alignment with the needs of our customers," said Iftach Seri, CEO of Wavelength Pharmaceuticals. "These include planning for an increasingly unpredictable world, where supply chain assurance and control of regulatory starting materials further back in the process have become a key strategic concern. Wavelength's customers benefit from our three decades-long investment in creating the most robust supply chain in the industry."

Mr. Seri continued, "The acquisition of Vanamali Organics represents the next stage of this investment strategy. We are impressed with Vanamali's professionalism, commitment to quality and focus on sustainable growth. We are delighted to add their talented team and advanced development and manufacturing capabilities to Wavelength, and we expect they will be important contributors to our global supply chain network and our rapidly growing custom development and manufacturing services business."

Vanamali Organics provides high quality customized process development and manufacturing services using advanced technologies and a quality-by-design approach to deliver eco-efficient regulatory compliant chemistry. Its researchers are skilled in managing process development, optimization and scale-up, and the company's modern manufacturing facilities can deliver small research quantities up to multi-ton commercial-scale production runs.

Dr. N. Sreenivasan, Managing Director of Vanamali Organics, commented, "As scientists who have spent the past decade building a science- and quality-focused research and manufacturing business, we welcome the opportunity to join forces with Wavelength. There is a true alignment of values and perspectives between our two organizations, and we are excited by the tremendous potential for expansion and growth this combination provides."

To learn more about Wavelength's products and its custom development and manufacturing services, visit wavelengthpharma.com.

About Wavelength Pharmaceuticals

Wavelength is a customer-focused world-class developer and manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice for pharmaceutical industry leaders that require advanced API solutions to gain sustainable competitive advantage. The company is on the same wavelength as its customers-a partner in tune with the results required to best support their needs. Founded in Israel in 1987, with more than 250 customers in 50 countries, Wavelength produces more than 250 metric tons of commercial APIs every year across a wide range of technologies including injectables, inhalables, highly potent, cytotoxic and controlled substances. Its cGMP-compliant facility is a first-class operation recognized for excellence in safety and environmental stewardship. Wavelength has achieved an exceptional track record for more than 30 years with all leading global regulatory authorities, including USFDA, EU-EMA, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA and COFEPRIS. The company includes experts in complex chemistry, process development and scale-up, enzymatic reactions, crystalline forms and particle design, spray drying and other bioavailability-enhancing solutions. Wavelength offers end-to-end customized solutions to meet individual customer requirements, including full-spectrum API CDMO services from pre-clinical grams to multi-ton commercial scale always with uncompromising consistent quality, regulatory compliance and exceptional customer service.

