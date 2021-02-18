Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - ResGreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI) CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel today that to process the incoming orders for Wanda SD's we are expanding our production facilities to the additional leased space bringing the total space usage to 5,000 Sq. Ft. Newly added space will be used to expand production and for final delivery of the WANDA SD sanitation robot unit.





"We are extremely excited to have made such solid progress towards building one of a king printing facility to print 3-D mobile robots into existence. I am proud of the RGGI team and all associated partners that has participated with 18-hour days to bring the Company so far so fast, stated Mr. Patel.

"Please visit our exciting ever-changing website at http://resgreenint.com/ to stay informed of our progress and industry updates", Patel concluded.

The overall robotic industry is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%. More information can be found at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market- E

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

