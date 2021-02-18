Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music Expands Its 'Artist Incubator' Program with Additional Labels as Strategic Partners

Platform is Designed to Bridge Gap Between Music Artists and a Recording Contract

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., a marketing and distribution company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, today announced two more members to Artist Incubator, a program that develops emerging recording artists with the goal of becoming signed to a music label. Labels that refer artists to the Artist Incubator program will stay in touch with the artist by way of Intercept Music's advanced performance analytics.

The first the new label partner is Reggae Runnins, a music label based in Miami. Reggae Runnins is the brainchild of Tanto Irie, host of the top-rated syndicated Reggae Radio show, "Hot 105 FM" on COX Radio. Irie's roots go back to a childhood in Jamaica, and include relationships with many of the biggest Reggae artists in the world, including the Marley family, Maxi Priest and others.

The other new label partner is Division Street Music Group. Division Street, known for its Urban roster, is moving several major artists to the Intercept Music platform, including Rush Hour with a track featuring Papi Gordo, and Forever Hood featuring Rick Ross.

Both labels will be taking advantage of Intercept Music's global distribution partnership with InGrooves, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Music Group, along with Intercept Music's marketing and merchandising services.

"Our new Artist Incubator program may be one of the most impactful programs for both Intercept Music and the artistic clientele we serve," said Tod Turner, Intercept Music President. "Artist Incubator gives us a steady flow of top talent to work with, almost all of whom will land in our "Intercept PLUS" program, which provides an extensive array of services. These new partnerships are also a testament to our business plan, and our ability to help artists that have been referred to us by the major music labels."

Intercept Music's technology platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. The platform enables immediate access to nearly every U.S. and global streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores without an upfront investment.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. (a subsidiary of Sanwire Corp.) is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SAAS) model, Intercept Music's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores and every streaming services in the U.S. and worldwide, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. Sanwire seeks opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Its current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

