Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Demonstrates 68% Average Sulphide Nickel Content within Surimeau Grab Samples

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF)(FSE:99R) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that lab work performed on Surimeau grab samples demonstrates an average of 68% sulphide nickel at Surimeau within the samples analyzed.
"Renforth is pleased that at Surimeau our initial nickel sulphide content calculations demonstrate that the surface nickel mineralization is largely composed primarily of sulphide nickel, supporting our statement that Surimeau, with 5kms of mineralization observed at Victoria West alone, is a large scale battery-grade nickel discovery on surface. It is road accessible via the Rapide-Sept road, which ends at the hydro-electric generating station approximately 40kms to the south. This is certainly a green nickel story, in our opinion, with lots of room to grow" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
Surface grab samples collected during Renforth's reconnaissance sampling program on Surimeau in summer of 2020 were assayed using a four-acid digestion process as recommended by Dr. James Franklin This method supports our geochemical investigation as it provides superior accuracy due to its more complete sample digestion. The four-acid digestion data includes both sulphide and silicate nickel, whereas an assay suite using a less complete digestion method, like Aqua Regia, would primarily determine the sulphide-nickel content. Most of the silicate-contained nickel is not dissolved using the aqua regia method.
In order to determine the amount of sulphide versus silicate nickel reported in the assays Renforth elected to re-process any grab sample which originally contained above 1000ppm Ni (0.1%) by the four-acid digestion method with an additional Aqua Regia digestion. Reject material from 18 of the four-acid samples was cut and split in order to create a total of 36 samples (18 with a duplicate of each), which were processed using the Aqua Regia method. By comparing the four-acid nickel value to the Aqua Regia nickel value it is possible, in a very simple way, to estimate the amount of sulphide nickel contributing to the four-acid assay content.
Presented below are the results from the analysis of the 18 samples with four-acid, and reject material from the same samples, along with duplicates, by Aqua-Regia. 17 of the samples, and their duplicates, provided apparent sulphide nickel contents generally above 40% of the total Ni content, and up to 93% of the total Ni determined by the 4-acid method, whereas two samples contained only 9% sulphide content, and are dominantly silicate material. The samples were all from the southern anomaly, Victoria West, area of Surimeau with the exception of one, from Lalonde, approximately 3.5 kms. north of Victoria West and within the northern anomaly. Interestingly this sample returned the highest sulphide percentage.
Sample
Location
Ni ppm
Ni ppm
Sulphide Ni
Silicate
% Ni In
7030
Victoria
105
1175
105
1070
8.93617021
7030D
Victoria
109
1175
109
1066
9.27659574
7044D
Victoria
428
1035
428
607
41.352657
7044
Victoria
445
1035
445
590
42.9951691
7046
Victoria
538
1045
538
507
51.4832536
7046D
Victoria
546
1045
546
499
52.2488038
2333D
Victoria
646
1225
646
579
52.7346939
7036D
Victoria
719
1340
719
621
53.6567164
7036
Victoria
720
1340
720
620
53.7313433
2333
Victoria
659
1225
659
566
53.7959184
7042D
Victoria
938
1510
938
572
62.1192053
7039
Victoria
905
1425
905
520
63.5087719
7042
Victoria
969
1510
969
541
64.1721854
7039D
Victoria
938
1425
938
487
65.8245614
2317D
Victoria
756
1135
756
379
66.6079295
2317
Victoria
758
1135
758
377
66.784141
7027D
Victoria
919
1335
919
416
68.8389513
7045D
Victoria
811
1160
811
349
69.9137931
7027
Victoria
935
1335
935
400
70.0374532
7045
Victoria
814
1160
814
346
70.1724138
2329
Victoria
966
1355
966
389
71.2915129
7040D
Victoria
782
1070
782
288
73.0841121
2329D
Victoria
1010
1355
1010
345
74.5387454
7040
Victoria
843
1070
843
227
78.7850467
7047
Victoria
1200
1485
1200
285
80.8080808
2347
LaLonde
1175
1445
1175
270
81.3148789
7047D
Victoria
1250
1485
1250
235
84.1750842
2347D
LaLonde
1230
1445
1230
215
85.1211073
2319
Victoria
1260
1450
1260
190
86.8965517
2319D
Victoria
1270
1450
1270
180
87.5862069
2321D
Victoria
1240
1395
1240
155
88.8888889
2321
Victoria
1250
1395
1250
145
89.6057348
2350
LaLonde
1845
2040
1845
195
90.4411765
2328
Victoria
4540
4950
4540
410
91.7171717
2328D
Victoria
4610
4950
4610
340
93.1313131
2350D
LaLonde
1910
2040
1910
130
93.627451
Renforth considers it important to demonstrate that Surimeau is a sulphide nickel occurence as sulphide nickel can be recovered by conventional milling methods, whereas silicate nickel is far less easily recovered.
Renforth continues laboratory work at Surimeau, reject material from the already processed drill core samples is being assayed for Platinum group elements, the remaining ~70m of drill core from the 194m drill program which was not previously sampled is being split, while the Parbec drill program is ongoing, this material will be delivered to the lab for assay once ready.
Drilling on Renforth's Parbec open pit-constrained gold resource is ongoing; the current program of 19 holes over ~5000m will complete the 15,000m drill program at Parbec that commenced September 2020. Assay results for 22 of the 27 holes drilled in 2020 are still outstanding. In addition samples from the first 6 holes drilled at Parbec this year have been delivered to the lab for assay. Renforth is receiving results from the "new" laboratory to which all the samples from the 22 holes were delivered just before Christmas. However, no data for a complete hole have been received yet. Upon receipt of data for complete holes Renforth will release the assays.
Renforth's current plan, in addition to the ongoing Parbec drill program, is that on completion of the Parbec drilling the drill crew will mobilize to Surimeau and carry out the next stage drill program, currently being planned. Upon receipt of all the data generated by the 15,000m drill program the geological model for Parbec will be rebuilt and delivered to a resource geologist for recalculation of a resource estimate. In addition, Renforth intends to continue prospecting at our Nixon-Bartleman gold property in Ontario, last visited in 2014 when Renforth channel sampled 22.1 g/t Au over 0.3m, extending the on-strike length of surface gold mineralization to over 500m.
Samples referred to in this press release were obtained in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed and delivered to ALS in Val d'Or. Samples were split after crushing, with one split subjected to four-acid digestion (4A in the table above). Subsequent to this the reject split was digested with aqua regia (AqRg in the table above). Both splits were assayed by ICP-MS analysis.
Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo a "qualified person" pursuant to the guidelines of NI 43-101.
For further information please contact:
Renforth Resources Inc.
Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
C:416-818-1393
E: nicole@renforthresources.com
#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5
About Renforth
Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. A 15,000m drill program is ongoing, this program is planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, the aim of this program is to rebuild the geological model and increase the resource estimate upon restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6.7 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 02/08/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.
No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630467/Renforth-Demonstrates-68-Average-Sulphide-Nickel-Content-within-Surimeau-Grab-Samples