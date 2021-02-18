Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Expands its Sales Capabilities with New Hire as Western Regional Sales Manager

West Coast Presence to Support Rapid Growth

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Grant as its Western Regional Sales Manager, as the Company expands its sales capabilities to support its rapid growth.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We welcome Tony to our expanding sales team as we continue to see an increase in opportunities for revenue growth. Tony brings high energy to the position along with a proven track record of territory development and growth, especially via a reseller model. We look forward to Tony playing a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious customer acquisition and revenue growth objectives in 2021 and beyond."

Tony Grant, Galaxy's Western Regional Sales Manager, stated, "I look forward to expanding the market footprint for the G2 product line via the development of the reseller and system integrator channel in the Western Region. Galaxy's target market focus aligns well with my previous experiences as National Sales Manager for various technology firms where I was responsible for generating new and incremental revenue in similar markets. I look forward to being part of the Galaxy team and being instrumental in growing the business."

Additional key responsibilities include:

Generate interest in G2 technology products by qualifying prospects (resellers and end users), presenting solutions and closing sales.

Identify revenue opportunities with channel partners through frequent communication and specific targeted activities.

Provide comprehensive training to channel partners to enable them to provide quality demonstrations of the G2 product suite.

Manage the territory sales pipeline with accuracy while consistently developing sales strategies with channel partners that maximize sales opportunities.

Work with the Galaxy purchasing and logistics departments to prepare product/ shipping quotes based on opportunities.

Track order flow for partners and end users, monitor delivery schedules and manage all customer communications in a time sensitive manner.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

