Cambashi: Whatever happened to the industrial IoT?

Cambashi releases market analysis report that shows an $11bn market growing at 19.8% CAGR from 2020-24, identifies leading players, and analyzes trends

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, today announced the release of the 2021 Industrial IoT, Connected Applications and Digital Transformation Market Analysis, Forecast and Trends report. This report, offered at an introductory price of $495 until the end of March 2021, will deliver critical data for any company looking to leverage IIoT as part of their company strategy for growth and competitive advantage.

The industrial IoT market is of great interest to software providers and investors as it is growing so quickly across so many different areas. At one time, numerous reports predicting enormous revenues and huge numbers of sensors, connections, and possible applications, tipped the promise of IIoT to the verge of hype.

Cambashi's 2021 report addresses the question 'whatever happened to the industrial IoT?' by focusing on Connected Applications software - which increasingly provides the foundation for industrial IoT implementations and Digital Transformation projects.

Most revenue from IIoT is generated by large, global, 'enterprise' software providers - mainly from an OT or IT background - with a long tail of smaller players. Although 'pure' IoT technology providers are growing quickly, they are less significant.

The market is still very fragmented, with providers large and small, from many different backgrounds. Some are totally focused on Connected Applications while others have entry-level operations or are 'testing the water.'

By defining nine Connected Market Areas and the most frequent Use Cases, Cambashi made substantial investments in research and analysis to measure the market, make accurate forecasts and identify trends with the granularity expected by strategists and IIoT experts.

Our research indicates that Connected Applications are becoming pervasive and support a growing market that providers should assess carefully.

This 2021 report:

Describes the IIoT landscape and how it will evolve.

Indicates six main trends and critical market drivers.

Identifies key players and possible disrupters.

Describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uses metrics from Cambashi's IIoT and Connected Applications research - combined with other econometric sources - to make evidence-based market forecasts.

Predicts key scenarios that will occur during the evolution of the industry.

Provides a vital tool that global software providers can use for marketing and sales planning.

Provides investors critical insights to target investment opportunities.

To order the report at the introductory price, go to: https://cambashi.com/industrial-iot-connected-applications-and-digital-transformation-market-analysis-forecast-and-trends/

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting & training firm, focused on engineering and industrial software markets (IoT, BIM, PLM, CAD/CAM/CAE, GIS).

We provide in-depth market intelligence and analysis, either in the form of licensed data services or custom consultancy projects, based on our comprehensive, consistent and multi-perspective datasets containing detailed information on software investment by country, industry and provider, and on the size of potential user communities. Executives rely on Cambashi for qualified, impartial intelligence for better plans & strategies and to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning.

We apply our extensive industry knowledge to each client's unique situation and datasets can be customized to reflect your view of the market.

Our research also informs our unique suite of world class online industry training courses, which provides a comprehensive introduction to manufacturing and the various manufacturing industries.

